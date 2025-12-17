Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Centrum Broking initiates with 'Buy' on KFin Tech; Check outlook, target

Centrum Broking initiates with 'Buy' on KFin Tech; Check outlook, target

Centrum Broking initiated coverage on KFin Tech with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of ₹1,330, an upside potential of 28.5 per cent from Tuesday's closing price.

KFin Tech share price

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Centrum Broking initiated coverage on KFin Technologies Ltd., citing broad-based momentum and multiple growth engines supporting the company's medium-term outlook.
 
The domestic brokerage gave a 'Buy' rating and a target price of ₹1,330, an upside potential of 28.5 per cent from Tuesday's closing price. 
 
The brokerage said KFin continues to maintain a stable around 33 per cent market share in the duopoly registrar and transfer agent business, which remains its largest and most sticky revenue contributor and offers scope for cross-selling value-added services. 
 
The issuer solutions business has scaled up rapidly, with the company now holding about 50 per cent market share in the NSE 500 by market capitalisation and serving around 8,000 clients as of March 2025, increasing to about 9,500 clients by September 2025. Centrum expects the issuer solutions segment, supported by a strong presence in the initial public offering ecosystem, to deliver a 13 per cent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between the financial year 2025 (FY25) and FY28.
 
 
According to Centrum, the international and other investor solutions business has been a key growth driver, recording a 33 per cent compound annual growth rate over FY20 to FY25. The National Pension System segment remains small but stable. The acquisition of Ascent is seen as a key pillar of the international business, strengthening KFin's global fund administration capabilities and offering higher yield opportunities and long-term margin expansion, despite near-term dilution.

Also Read

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts, Nifty nears 25,800 as HDFC, ICICI Bank weigh; SBI gains 1%

eClerx Services share, buyback

eClerx Services shares rise 4% on increasing buyback price to ₹4,800

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB

Indian Overseas Bank slips 3% as govt launches up to 3% stake sale via OFS

Gas storage, Europe, natural gas

Indraprastha Gas jumps 6% as Nomura upgrades stock on easing gas prices

Stocks to Watch today, December 17, 2025

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 17: Ola Electric, Vedanta, HDFC Bank, Akzo Nobel

 
Centrum noted that KFin delivered a 19 per cent CAGR in revenue between FY20 and FY25, including a strong growth of 30 per cent in FY25. It projects a 21 per cent compound annual growth rate over FY25 to FY28. Ebitda margins are expected to remain robust above 40 per cent, at around 41.7 per cent in FY26 and rising to about 43 per cent by FY28. 
 
Profit after tax is expected to grow at a 20 per cent compound annual growth rate over the same period to ₹570 crore, while return on average equity is projected to stay healthy at 25-28 per cent, supported by a dividend payout of around 40 per cent.
 
One of the key drivers for KFin is its focus on leveraging its platform to offer value-added services such as analytics, customer relationship management and technology support, Centrum said. The company earned ₹77.5 crore from these services in FY25, accounting for 7 per cent of revenue from operations, up from about 4 per cent in FY20. 
=====
 
Disclaimer: The view/outlook has been suggested by Centrum Broking. Views expressed are their own.
 

More From This Section

Nephrocare Health share price

Nephrocare Health makes positive D-street debut; shares list at 6% premium

share market, stock market

Park Medi World makes muted debut, lists at 4% discount; miss GMP estimates

Vedanta

Vedanta surges 5% in 2 days after NCLT approves demerger; brokerages upbeat

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance up 3%, hits record as board to consider fundraise on Dec 19

Astra Microwave SHARE PRICE

Astra Microwave set for growth; JM Financial initiates coverage with 'Buy'

Topics : The Smart Investor Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus Turbo SeriesGoa Nightclub FireRedmi Note 15 5G SpecsIPL 2026 Auction LivePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon