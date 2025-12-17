Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 10:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / eClerx Services shares rise 4% on increasing buyback price to ₹4,800

eClerx Services shares rise 4% on increasing buyback price to ₹4,800

The maximum number of equity shares proposed to be bought back by the company has been consequently reduced to 6,25,000, representing up to 1.31 per cent stake

eClerx Services share, buyback

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

eClerx Services shares rose 3.9 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹4,642.65 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company increased the buyback price. 
 
At 10:08 AM, eClerx Services’ share price was trading 1.73 per cent higher at ₹4,544.45 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.10 per cent at 84,591.09.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹21,654.47 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹4,953.25, and its 52-week low was at ₹2,116.  
 
The board has increased the buyback price from ₹4,500 per equity share to ₹4,800. 
 
 
“We wish to inform that the Buy Back Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company vide resolution passed on December 16, 2025, inter alia, approved ...the Buy Back Price has been increased from ₹4,500 (Rupees Four Thousand Five Hundred only) per Equity Share to ₹4,800 (Rupees Four Thousand Eight Hundred only) per Equity Share,” the filing read.

Also Read

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 130 pts, Nifty nears 25,800 as HDFC, ICICI Bank weigh; SBI gains 1%

KFin Tech share price

Centrum Broking initiates with 'Buy' on KFin Tech; Check outlook, target

Nephrocare Health share price

Nephrocare Health makes positive D-street debut; shares list at 6% premium

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB

Indian Overseas Bank slips 3% as govt launches up to 3% stake sale via OFS

Stocks to Watch today, December 17, 2025

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 17: Ola Electric, Vedanta, HDFC Bank, Akzo Nobel

 
Accordingly, the maximum number of equity shares proposed to be bought back by the company has been consequently reduced to 6,25,000, representing up to 1.31 per cent of the total paid-up equity shares of the company.
 
The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on Friday, October 24, 2025, unanimously approved the proposal of buy back of not exceeding 6,66,666 fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 each of the company of an amount not exceeding ₹300 crore.
 
On December 5, 2025, the board approved and fixed Wednesday, December 17, 2025, as the record date for buyback of shares.
 
A buyback of shares, also known as a share repurchase, is a corporate action where a company buys back its own outstanding shares from the open market or directly from its shareholders.
 
eClerx Services, incorporated in 2000, provides business process management, automation and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world's leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media and entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure and technology companies. 

More From This Section

share market, stock market

Park Medi World makes muted debut, lists at 4% discount; miss GMP estimates

Gas storage, Europe, natural gas

Indraprastha Gas jumps 6% as Nomura upgrades stock on easing gas prices

Akzo Nobel India, Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel tumbles most since March 2020 after 10.7% equity block trade

Vedanta

Vedanta surges 5% in 2 days after NCLT approves demerger; brokerages upbeat

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance up 3%, hits record as board to consider fundraise on Dec 19

Topics : eClerx Services Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus Turbo SeriesGoa Nightclub FireRedmi Note 15 5G SpecsIPL 2026 Auction LivePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon