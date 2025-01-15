Business Standard

Chandan Taparia of MOFSL recommends buying these 3 stocks on January 15

Chandan Taparia of MOFSL recommends buying these 3 stocks on January 15

Stocks to buy today, Jan 15: Bajaj Finance share price is on the verge of a breakout from a flag and pole pattern on the daily chart with higher-than-average buying volumes

Chandan Taparia Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 7:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Buy BAJFINANCE | CMP: Rs 7,335 | SL: Rs 7,150 | TGT: Rs 7,620
  Bajaj Finance share price is on the verge of a breakout from a flag and pole pattern on the daily chart with higher than average buying volumes. The ADX line is headed up which confirms the strength of the uptrend.
 
Buy BIOCON | CMP: Rs 387 | SL: Rs 376 | TGT: Rs 406
  The stock has broken out of a symmetrical triangle on the daily chart with a large bodied bullish candle suggesting bullish sentiment. The RSI indicator is rising which suggest bullish sentiment.
 
 
Buy MARUTI | CMP: Rs 11,741 | SL: Rs 11,465 | TGT: Rs 12,270
  Maruti Suzuki share price is retesting its breakout from a consolidation zone with a surge in buying volumes. It has crossed above its key moving averages suggesting trend change upwards.
 
Disclaimer: This article is by Chandan Taparia, head derivatives & technicals, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.
 

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 7:02 AM IST

