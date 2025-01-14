IFSCA considers greater flexibility for co-investment opportunities

A recent proposal by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to allow fund management entities (FMEs) to set up special purpose vehicles (SPVs) for co-investment is expected to enable investors in funds set up in GIFT City to choose their preferred portfolio companies, bring ease of business, and enhance transparency, according to legal experts. The unified financial regulator floated a consultation paper last week proposing SPVs for co-investment opportunities in FMEs. Legal experts believe the proposed changes will provide more flexibility to alternative investment funds (AIFs) and enhance transparency. “It is likely that the SPV framework will encourage potential investors in alternative investment funds set up in an IFSC to cherry-pick their preferred portfolio companies and invest in them through an SPV structure. FMEs may also prefer this approach since they would not be required to make any contribution to such SPVs,” said Vinod Joseph, Partner, Economic Laws Practice. Co-investment refers to direct investments by an entity or individual alongside the fund manager. IFSCA has proposed that a minimum of 50 per cent of the equity share capital, interest, or capital commitments to such SPVs should be held by the controlling scheme of the FME. The proposal adds that leverage at the SPV level will be within the overall leverage limits specified in the private placement memorandum (PPM) of the controlling scheme. “This may be preferred over seeking leverage at the fund level if the fund holds multiple assets or if co-investors also wish to avail of leverage through the SPV. Interestingly, it is proposed that the IFSC fund should hold a minimum of 50 per cent of the SPV's equity interest, with the balance held by co-investors,” said Vivaik Sharma, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. Sharma added that co-investors in SPVs need not necessarily be investors in the IFSC fund, which grants higher flexibility. Additionally, he suggested that waiving the regulatory fee and the requirement of filing an application with IFSCA would be beneficial. As per the proposal, the SPV will be formed for making investments in a single portfolio company and can also be used for undertaking leverage or ring-fencing investments of the controlling scheme. “While an SPV under a controlling scheme will only be permitted to invest in a single portfolio company, it would be permissible for the SPV to hold securities of more than one entity if such securities are owned by the SPV due to one or more corporate actions or restructuring at the portfolio company level (including amalgamations, demergers, slump sales, etc.),” states the discussion paper. While a PPM is mandated for standard schemes, SPVs will be allowed to submit a simplified term sheet within 21 working days of investment.