Chris Wood trims India exposure; UBS, Bernstein cautious on Indian equities

Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies has trimmed his exposure to Indian equities by 2 percentage points (ppt) to 13 per cent in his Asia Pacific ex-Japan portfolio. Besides Wood, analysts at UBS and Bernstein, too, remain cautious on Indian stocks.

“Weightings in the Asia Pacific ex-Japan relative-return portfolio have been adjusted. The weightings in Korea and Taiwan will be increased by 2ppts and 1ppt respectively, while the weightings in India and China will be reduced by 2ppts and 1ppt,” Wood wrote in his weekly note to investors, GREED & fear.

Most investors, Wood wrote, are not yet positioned to make a switch from technology stocks in North Asia to India in their portfolios. "Much more typical is the positioning of one emerging market (EM) investor GREED & fear talked to recently who was more underweight India than at any time for the past 14 years and vice-versa for Korea. It is hard to see why that should change anytime soon, barring something dramatic," Wood wrote.

As for India itself, he said, the latest Jefferies Economic Indicator (JEI) has some positive data, including a pickup in energy demand after that sector was hurt last year by a much longer and more intense monsoon than usual.

“Such data raises hopes that nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth could re-accelerate to the 10 per cent level this year. Still what is really required for India to perform again in a relative sense is an unwind of the picks and shovels trade,” he said.

UBS, Bernstein stance

Besides Wood, analysts at Bernstein and UBS, too, have reiterated their cautious stance on Indian equities. Those at Bernstein cut their rating on India to 'neutral'. The 'Indian equity story' for most of the last half-decade, they said in a recent note, has been scripted in cinematic strokes: record-breaking systematic investment plane (SIPs), unprecedented government capex, and China+1 narrative that felt like it was India’s destiny.

Enter 2026, and the ink, the research and broking house said, is beginning to run thin. This, however, Bernstein believes, is not a crisis moment, but (India is) rather burdened by its own past.

"It's the year that promises many things: few rate cuts, a slight return of private capex, and a tentative trade deal – but we believe these 'little bits of everything' do not carry enough momentum to keep the India story at heights we've been used to seeing. We're cutting India to neutral, not because the story has turned negative, but because it might be a bit quieter than one we've seen before," wrote Venugopal Garre, managing director at Bernstein in a coauthored note with Nikhil Arela.

At the bourses, meanwhile, the Sensex Nifty have gained 3.5 per cent and 3.1 per cent, respectively thus far in calendar year 2026 (CY26). Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100, on the other hand, have lost 3.5 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively during this period, data shows.

While 2025 was a modest year for earnings – even after assuming a 13.5 per cent earnings compounded growth (CAGR) over FY28 and a 19x multiple on 2-year forward EPS, Bernstein said, it has set a Nifty target of 28,100, up around 11 per cent from the current levels.

On the other hand, analysts at UBS are also underweight on India despite a stark underperformance compared to EM in 2025. Weak nominal GDP growth trend, MSCI India's fundamentals tracking weaker than the rest of EM, lack of clear AI beneficiaries in the listed space, and valuation premiums still higher than usual are the key reasons for their stance.