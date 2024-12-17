Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Cipla shares gain; Kotak upgrades stock to 'Buy' from 'Add'; check target

Cipla shares gain; Kotak upgrades stock to 'Buy' from 'Add'; check target

Cipla's extensive portfolio includes over 1,500 products spanning multiple therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, oncology, cardiology, and more.

pharma, pharma firm, medicines

Photo: Pexels

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Cipla shares rose 2.4 per cent in trade and recorded an intraday high at Rs 1,483.4 per share on BSE. On NSE, 1.022 million shares changed hands, while on BSE 0.019 million shares were traded.
 
Around 10:16 AM, Cipla share price was up 1.51 per cent at Rs 1,470.05 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.60 per cent at 81,258.79. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 1,18,723.3 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,702 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 1,192.85 per share. 
 
Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. Established in 1935 by Khwaja Abdul Hamied, Cipla has grown to become a significant player in the pharmaceutical industry, offering a diverse range of products across various therapeutic areas.
 
 
Its extensive portfolio includes over 1,500 products spanning multiple therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, oncology, cardiology, and more.  The company operates in over 80 countries, with a strong presence in emerging markets and established markets like the United States and Europe.
 
Kotak Institutional Equities has upgraded its rating to 'Buy' from 'Add' for a target price of Rs 1,725 per share. The brokerage believes that the stock is at a reasonable valuation. 
 
"With valuations at a reasonable around 24x ex-gRevlimid FY2027E P/E, we believe most of the concerns cited above are already baked in," the report read.
 
Further, analysts at Kotak have lowered Cipla’s FY2025-27E earnings per share (EPS) by 1-3 per cent to bake in an increased possibility of a delay in the gAbraxane launch as well as relatively softer growth in domestic

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 800 pts to 80,950; Nifty at 24,400; Financials, Oil drag over 1%

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Texmaco Rail share zooms 5% on securing order worth Rs 187 crore; details

real estate

Anant Raj climbs 5%; hits new high on allotment of warrants to promoters

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Quess Corp zooms 9%; Antique initiates coverage on stock with 'Buy' call

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Bumper debut! Toss The Coin lists at 90% premium, hits upper circuit later

respiratory sales in 3QFY25.
 
As per the analysts, the pharma company's stock price has been bogged down by various factors including the increasing possibility of a Product Approval Information (PAI) for gAbraxane, anticipation of a slightly subdued 3QFY25 due to transient factors such as slower pick-up of domestic respiratory season and supply issues for Lanreotide and the recent promoter stake sale.
 
In the past one year, Cipla shares have gained 19 per cent against Sensex's rise of 14 per cent. 

Also Read

Cipla

Cipla gets approval to market Afrezza insulin inhalation powder in India

Eli Lilly & Co.

Eli Lilly to launch its obesity drug at competitive price in India in 2025

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stocks to Watch, Dec 3: Cipla, Axis Bank, Swiggy, TaMo, Adani Ports, SBI

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Stocks to Watch, Dec 2: HUL, Raymond, SBI, Cipla Titan, Adani Group shares

Cipla

Cipla promoters may sell 1.72% stake worth Rs 2,000 crore via block deal

Topics : Cipla BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon