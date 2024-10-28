Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Citigroup sells HDFC Bank's shares worth Rs 275 crore via block deal

Citigroup sells HDFC Bank's shares worth Rs 275 crore via block deal

Citigroup, through its arm Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, sold 15,79,953 shares of HDFC Bank, as per the block deal data available on the BSE

HDFC Bank, HDFC

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 9:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

American multinational Citigroup on Monday offloaded private sector lender HDFC Bank's shares worth Rs 275 crore through an open market transaction.

Citigroup, through its arm Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, sold 15,79,953 shares of HDFC Bank, as per the block deal data available on the BSE.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,742.6 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 275.32 crore.

Ghisallo Master Fund LP acquired the shares of Mumbai-headquartered HDFC Bank at the same price.

Shares of HDFC Bank fell 0.48 per cent to close at Rs 1,734.30 per piece on the BSE.

On October 19, HDFC Bank reported a 6 per cent increase in the September quarter net profit to Rs 17,825.91 crore on a consolidated basis.

 

On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender's post-tax net profit grew to Rs 16,820.97 crore during the reporting period against Rs 15,976.11 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's core net interest income grew 10 per cent to Rs 30,010 crore on the back of a 7 per cent increase in gross advances and the margins being stable at 3.46 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 9:37 PM IST

