Monday, December 15, 2025 | 10:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Corona Remedies makes bumper D-St debut; lists at 38% premium on bourses

Corona Remedies makes bumper D-St debut; lists at 38% premium on bourses

Corona Remedies shares opened at ₹1,470 on the NSE, a premium of ₹408 or 38 per cent from the issue price of ₹1,062

share market

Corona Remedies listing

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Corona Remedies listing, Corona Remedies share price: Pharmaceutical company Corona Remedies made a solid debut on the Dalal Street in an otherwise weak market. The company's shares opened at ₹1,470 on the NSE, a premium of ₹408 or 38 per cent from the issue price of ₹1,062.
 
On the BSE, Corona Remedies shares opened at ₹1,452, a premium of ₹390 or 36.7 per cent. Post-listing, the stock was trading nearly 2 per cent down from the listing price. 
 
Corona Remedies market debut was above the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, the company’s unlisted shares were quoted at around ₹1,404.5 in the grey market. This suggested a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹342.5, or approximately 32.23 per cent, over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.   ALSO READ | Wakefit Innovations shares make flat D-Street debut; misses IPO GMP estimates
 

Corona Remedies IPO subscription rate

According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, Corona Remedies IPO received an overwhelming response from investors, with overall subscription reaching 137.04 times. Investors placed bids for 626.54 million equity shares against the 4.57 million shares on offer. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand, oversubscribing their allotted quota by 278.52 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed 208.88 times, while the retail investors portion received 28.73 times bids compared to the shares reserved.

Corona Remedies IPO details

Corona Remedies successfully raised ₹655.37 crore through its initial public offering, which comprised an offer for sale (OFS) of of 6.2 million equity shares. 

Also Read

Stock market LIVE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 200 pts; SMIDs crack; Auto, realty, pharma stocks decline

Geojit Financial share price

Geojit Financial shares soar after 15% equity traded in multiple blocks

Urban Company, PhysicsWallah shares in focus

Urban Company slides 6%, PhysicsWallah dips 2%; here's why stocks fell

Siemens share price

Capex revival, policy tailwinds to aid Siemens; Antique sees 20% upside

Vikram Kasat, PL Capital

Smallcaps may see more pain in 2026; Nifty target at 30,548: Vikram Kasat

 
The IPO was offered in the price band of ₹1,008 to ₹1,062 per share, with a minimum application lot of 14 shares. The issue was open for subscription from December 8 to December 10. The allotment of shares was finalised on Thursday, December 11.  ALSO READ | Applied for Park Medi World IPO? Here's how to check allotment status, GMP 
Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company will not receive any fresh funds from the issue, and existing shareholders will sell their stake through the offer. Kirtikumar Laxmidas Mehta, Minaxi Kirtikumar Mehta, Dipabahen Niravkumar Mehta, and Brinda Ankur Mehta are the promoter selling shareholders under the OFS, while Sepia Investments, Anchor Partners, and Sage Investment Trust are the investor selling shareholders. 

More From This Section

Voda Idea stock hit a 15-month high in Monday's intra-day trade.

Vodafone Idea stock zooms 96% in 4 months, hits 15-month high; here's why

Wakefit Innovations share price

Wakefit Innovations makes flat D-Street debut; misses IPO GMP estimates

Refex Industries share

Refex Industries hits 52-week low in trade; down 38% in 4 days; here's why

Elara Capital retains BUY rating on Kaynes Technology, but lowers target price to ₹5,365 per share.

Elara Capital retains BUY, but lowers TP on Kaynes Tech by 30%; key details

jsw infra

Elara Capital bets on JSW Infra's strategic expansion; upgrades to 'Buy'

Topics : Stock Market Share Market Today Corona Remedies Markets stock market listing BSE NSE IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOPark Medi World IPODigital Ad FraudBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon