close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

CreditAccess Grameen rallies 6% on hopes of strong earnings growth

Analysts believe the company is well positioned to capture huge untapped opportunity in MFI space via deeper penetration in new, existing geographies and increase in customer base.

SI Reporter Mumbai
Micro lenders turn the page with banking licences

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 10:33 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of CreditAccess Grameen (CAG) rallied 6 per cent to Rs 982.25 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade, surging 10 per cent in past three days after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) granted certificates of registration to CreditAccess Life Insurance. CAG is the largest microfinance institution of India, which has the largest microfinance market share in the world.

On Friday, March 31, 2023, CAG announced that it has completed three Direct Assignment transactions aggregating to Rs 936.63 crore and a PTC transaction of Rs 98.77 crore during the month of March 2023. During Q4FY2023, the company raised total funds worth Rs 5,840.09 crore through Term loans, NCDs, MLD, ECBs, Direct assignments & PTC.

CAG is niche player with sustained market leadership and consistent performance across cycles gives confidence on robust business model. Analysts at ICICI Securities believe CAG is well positioned to capture huge untapped opportunity in MFI space via deeper penetration in new, existing geographies and increase in customer base. Anticipated healthy earnings growth at 52 per cent CAGR in FY22-25E and RoA at around 4 per cent are expected to drive valuations, it added. The brokerage firm initiated coverage on the stock with a BUY recommendation and a target price of Rs 1,100 per share.

“We expect industry AUM to grow at a healthy pace led by substantial untapped opportunity, favourable regulatory changes, new borrowers accretion with geographical expansion and increase in ticket size,” analysts at brokerage firm said.

CAG’s entry in asset backed loan segment to aid business growth. Share of non-micro book to increase to around 10 per cent in next four to five years. Expect overall AUM to grow at 20-25 per cent CAGR in FY23-25E.  Relatively lower yields (at ~20 per cent vs. ~22-25 per cent for peers) & removal of interest cap to improve NIMs ahead (management guidance at ~12 per cent, it added.

According to rating agency, ICRA, CAG’s consolidated portfolio of Rs 17,786 crore, as of December 2022, is the highest in the non-banking financial company – microfinance institution (NBFC-MFI) industry. ICRA expects CAG’s earnings performance to improve steadily going forward, with the moderation in the credit costs and the improvement in the portfolio yields in a steady state environment.

“ICRA takes note of the company’s significant rural presence and its predominantly weekly/bi-weekly collection model, which aids better client engagement levels. The revised guidelines for the microfinance industry have provided the players, including CAG, with better pricing ability in view of the underlying risks and has also broadened the target segment,” the rating agency said in rationale.

Also Read

Customer protection the core of new RBI microfinance rules: Dy governor Rao

Sensex jumps 249 pts on late buying, Nifty tops 18,400; Airtel, ICICI lead

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices

Gold could test Rs 66,500, Silver Rs 85,000 in FY24, charts suggest

Bajaj Finance up 4% after new loan bookings surge 20% YoY in Q4FY23 update

MARKET LIVE: Sensex rises 300pts, Nifty above 17,450; Smallcaps outperform

Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance, RIL, ONGC, HDFC Bank, IndusInd, HCL Tech

'Sell-on-rise' strategy suitable for Nifty Private Bank index: Ravi Nathani

CreditAcc. Gram.

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated:

Topics : Buzzing stocks | CreditAccess Grameen | Market trends | stock market trading | Markets Sensex Nifty | microfinance industry | microfinance firms

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 10:28 AM IST

Latest News

View More

CreditAccess Grameen rallies 6% on hopes of strong earnings growth

Micro lenders turn the page with banking licences
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Gold could test Rs 66,500, Silver Rs 85,000 in FY24, charts suggest

Gold
4 min read

Bajaj Finance up 4% after new loan bookings surge 20% YoY in Q4FY23 update

Bajaj Finance Limited
2 min read

Gold price jumps Rs 660 to Rs 60,330; silver rises Rs 600 to Rs 74,600

Gold
2 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex rises 300pts, Nifty above 17,450; Smallcaps outperform

Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex, FII, DII, Inflation, Crude, Rupee
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance, RIL, ONGC, HDFC Bank, IndusInd, HCL Tech

sensex, BSE
5 min read
Premium

From Bandhan Bank to Ashok Leyland, stocks ripe for cherry-picking

Stocks, shares, stock maket
8 min read
Premium

Debt mutual funds log Rs 40K-crore inflow before tax tweak cut-off

Mutual Fund
3 min read
Web Exclusive

'Sell-on-rise' strategy suitable for Nifty Private Bank index: Ravi Nathani

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read
Premium

Debt fund investors' aim should be capital protection: Sandeep Yadav

Sandeep Yadav, Senior Vice President, Head - Fixed Income, DSP Mutual Fund
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon