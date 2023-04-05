'Sell-on-rise' strategy suitable for Nifty Private Bank index: Ravi Nathani

Nifty Private Bank

Last close: 20,774.2

Charts suggest that a potential correction in the near term is imminent for the index. Moreover, hourly charts reveal that the index is approaching a level of stiff resistance at 20,881. This level, therefore, is expected to act as a barrier to upward price movements, and traders should utilise this level as a strict stop loss to minimise potential losses.



On the downside, support on charts is expected around the level of 20,400. This level, meanwhile, is likely to act as a floor to downward price movements, providing traders with a potential entry point for long positions.



However, given the prevailing market conditions, we recommend a sell-on-rise strategy for traders who wish to trade in the remaining days of this week.



Traders should initiate short positions at the current market price or on a rise towards the level of 20,881, utilising this level as a strict stop loss to minimise potential losses. In the event of a downward correction, traders may consider buying at the support level of 20,400.



Intraday Resistance levels: 20,881 – 20,981 – 21,125 Intraday No Trade Zone: 20,725 – 20,825



Nifty Consumption

Last close: 7,197.95 Intraday Support Levels: 20,695 – 20,650 – 20,550

Also Read Positive trend ahead for Nifty IT, bearish on metal index: Ravi Nathani Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts Nifty Auto likely to rebound, sell Nifty Metal on rise, says Ravi Nathani Nifty Auto, Metal indices trading in thin range; here's how to play them Oil price stable as markets weigh OPEC+ surprise cuts amid demand woes From Bandhan Bank to Ashok Leyland, stocks ripe for cherry-picking Oberoi Realty to build on new project launches, rental portfolio Average daily cash volumes continue to dip; F&O segment hits new high Sebi's MF Lite plank for passive funds seen boosting India ETF landscape





The best trading strategy for traders would be to sell on the rise, utilising a strict stop loss within the aforementioned range.



Our target range is expected to be around 7,125 - 7,075. Additionally, it is important to note that trade below 7,155 will likely bring quick selling pressure, and thus, all bulls should maintain a strict stop loss at this level.



This strategy involves selling the index at higher levels, utilising a strict stop loss within the resistance range of 7,225 - 7,255. Our target range for this trade is expected to be around 7,125 - 7,075.



It is important to note that trade below 7,155 will likely bring quick selling pressure. As such, all bulls should maintain a strict stop loss at this level.

Intraday No Trade Zone: 7,185 – 7,210 Based on hourly charts, the index is expected to trade with a bearish bias for the remaining days of this week. This is due to the sharp rally observed last week, which has brought the index to a resistance level between 7,225 - 7,255.The best trading strategy for traders would be to sell on the rise, utilising a strict stop loss within the aforementioned range.Our target range is expected to be around 7,125 - 7,075. Additionally, it is important to note that trade below 7,155 will likely bring quick selling pressure, and thus, all bulls should maintain a strict stop loss at this level.This strategy involves selling the index at higher levels, utilising a strict stop loss within the resistance range of 7,225 - 7,255. Our target range for this trade is expected to be around 7,125 - 7,075.It is important to note that trade below 7,155 will likely bring quick selling pressure. As such, all bulls should maintain a strict stop loss at this level.