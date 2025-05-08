Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 10:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sonata Software climbs 5% on posting healthy Q4 results; Check details here

Sonata Software climbs 5% on posting healthy Q4 results; Check details here

Sonata Software share price: The computer software and consulting company reported its Q4FY25 numbers on Wednesday after market hours

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sonata Software share price: Shares of Sonata Software gained 4.5 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹414.95 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company posted healthy Q4 numbers. 
 
At 9:51 AM, Sonata Software shares were trading 1.22 per cent higher at ₹401.7 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.01 per cent at 80,752.04. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹11,264.66 crore. The stock touched its highest level on February 27, 2024, at ₹867.1 per share. 
 
The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹762 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹286.4 per share. 
 
 
In the past one year, Sonata Software shares have lost 26 per cent as against Sensex's rise of 10 per cent.  Follow Stock Market Live Updates Today Here

Sonata Software Q4 results 2025

The computer software and consulting company reported its Q4FY25 numbers on Wednesday after market hours. In Q4, the company registered a 2 per cent rise in a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹108 crore as compared to ₹105 crore in Q3.

Also Read

Explained: Why are Sonata Software shares up 38% in 4 trading days?

Explained: Why are Sonata Software shares up 38% in 4 trading days?

Markets

Here's why Sonata Software shares soar 6% in trade on Monday, April 28

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Sonata Software shares plunge 13%; here's what is worrying investors

Nifty 50, MARKET

Mazagon, Paytm, IndusInd: These are top wealth creators, destroyers of FY25

equity market, stocks, share market

Buzzing Stocks: Trading strategies for Bharti Airtel, NCC, Sonata Software

 
The revenue from operations stood at ₹2,617 crore as compared to ₹2,192 crore in the previous quarter ended December 31, 2024, up 19 per cent. 
 
The company won two large deals in the fourth quarter – Technology Corporation – US Technology Outsourcing and Multinational Financial Corporation - US Cloud and Data Transformation.  ALSO READ | Dabur shares slip 4% as Q4 profit drops on subdued demand; details here

Sonata Software dividend 2025 

The company's board recommended a final dividend of ₹4.4 per equity share (440 per cent on par value ₹1) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

About Sonata Software

Sonata Software, with a revenue of $1 billion, is a leading company in the field of digital modernisation. The company’s unique approach—Platformation.AI—enables the creation of efficient, agile digital businesses that are poised to drive the intelligent ecosystems of the future. Sonata's comprehensive suite of Modernisation Engineering Services spans across key domains such as Data, Cloud, Microsoft Dynamics, Automation, Cyber Security, and emerging technologies including Generative AI, Microsoft Fabric, and other advanced modernization platforms.
 

More From This Section

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Eternal, Maruti, ITC cap Sensex, Nifty upside; pharma, FMCG drag; smallcaps up 1%

RAAMDEO AGRAWAL, chairman & co-founder at Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Staying disciplined as Warren Buffett is incredibly tough: Raamdeo Agrawal

Dabur

Dabur shares slip 4% as Q4 profit drops amid subdued demand; details here

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

This Tata group stock rose 3% on announcing strong Q4FY25 results, dividend

Srigee DLM IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing gain

Srigee DLM IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing gain

Topics : Sonata Software S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 earning Nifty50 MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty Buzzing stocks Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchGSEB SSC Class 10th ResultsStocks to buy todayGold-Silver Price TodayTN Board Class 12th Results 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon