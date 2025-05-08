Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 09:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stronger-than-expected earnings may boost India stock rally further

Stronger-than-expected earnings may boost India stock rally further

Earnings at over half of the companies in the benchmark Nifty 50 Index that have reported results for the quarter ended March have exceeded analyst estimates

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Optimism is also brewing that a likely trade deal with the US will result in tariffs for Indian exports that are lower than other emerging-market peers (Photo: PTI)

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Chiranjivi Chakraborty
 
India’s recent crop of corporate earnings is emerging as another positive catalyst that’s likely to help its nascent stock-market rally gather steam. 
Earnings at over half of the companies in the benchmark Nifty 50 Index that have reported results for the quarter ended March have exceeded analyst estimates, according to a BofA Securities report published on May 5. 
 
If the trend holds, it will shore up confidence in a market that has outperformed many of its biggest rivals in Asia over the past month on bets that India’s domestically driven economy is relatively insulated from US President Donald Trump’s trade war.  
 
 

Also Read

NSE, NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE

NSE, BSE restrict website access for overseas users amid cyber risks

cyber crime

Banks bolster cyber defence amid India-Pakistan missile tensions

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

BSE shares rally 10% as Q4 profit rises multifold; results breakdown here

BSE, stock market, sensex

Will Sensex reclaim 82,000-mark this week? Here's what technical charts say

Whirlpool

Whirlpool soars 10% as PE firms eye stake; stock up 33% thus far in April

 
“We do not expect a contraction in profit margins this year, which at least puts a lid on earnings downgrades,” said Rajat Agarwal, Asia strategist at Societe Generale. “This quarter is not as disappointing as feared.”
 
Hindustan Unilever Ltd., the country’s largest staple goods maker, joined other firms in forecasting a pick-up in demand among India’s 400 million-strong mass of urban shoppers. “Looking ahead, we anticipate demand conditions to gradually improve over the next fiscal year,” Chief Executive Officer Rohit Jawa said as the results were released in late April.  
 
There are other positives: New Delhi’s decision to award a $11.5 billion tax break to middle class consumers earlier this year is expected to further lift consumption. Interest-rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India will make borrowing cheaper, potentially boosting spending and investment.
 
Optimism is also brewing that a likely trade deal with the US will result in tariffs for Indian exports that are lower than other emerging-market peers. And analysts see corporate profit margins widening from sliding prices of key commodities like wheat, palm oil and crude oil.
 
Still, the risks for India come from outside its borders. Trump’s pugilistic approach to global trade remains a concern even with recent hopes for a deal, and a recent flare-up of tensions with Pakistan has the potential to test investors’ nerves. 
Morgan Stanley said US levies could drive India’s gross domestic product growth to fall short of the bank’s previous 6.5 per cent estimate. The disruption caused by US tariffs wasn’t fully reflected in the most recent quarterly earnings.
 
The Nifty gauge has climbed over 10 per cent since its low in early April and global funds are back to piling money into Indian stocks. Investors have broadly shrugged off concerns about potential for earnings downgrades following the current reporting season, given Nifty 50 saw earnings cut in both February and March.
 
Singapore-based Vishal Gupta, who runs the Emerging Leaders Equity fund, is bullish on the prospects of India’s corporate earnings and local equities are among his top bets. 
 
“While there has been some slowdown in the economy in recent months, we expect it to be transient in nature rather than structural,” he said by email. India is “relatively better sheltered compared to the rest of the emerging markets in the midst of on-going tariff friction,” he added.
 

More From This Section

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 165.56 pts to 80,910 in pre-open; Nifty at 24,430; TaMo, Axis Bk up

Dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: Bajaj Finance, Coforge, BOM, 2 others to remain in focus

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Top stocks to buy today, May 8: Marico, Manappuram Finance on analyst radar

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Stocks to Watch, May 8: Britannia, Coal India, Dabur, Voltas, RIL, L&T, PNB

stocks to buy

Tata Motors, SRF, and Bajaj Finance are top stocks to buy today; here's why

Topics : BSE NSE Earnings growth EARNINGS India Inc earnings Indian stock market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchGSEB SSC Class 10th ResultsStocks to buy todayGold-Silver Price TodayTN Board Class 12th Results 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon