Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 12:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Here's why Highway Infrastructure share price rose 7% in trade on Jan 27

Here's why Highway Infrastructure share price rose 7% in trade on Jan 27

The company has announced the commencement of toll operations at Kaza Fee Plaza on the Chilakaluripet-Vijayawada section of NH-16 in Andhra Pradesh, effective January 23, 2026

Highway Infrastructure share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 12:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of the infrastructure development and management company Highway Infrastructure were in high demand on the bourses on Tuesday, January 27, after the company announced the commencement of toll operations at Kaza Fee Plaza on the Chilakaluripet–Vijayawada section of NH-16 in Andhra Pradesh, effective January 23, 2026.
 
Following the news, the company's share price climbed as much as 6.95 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹54.28 per share on Tuesday, January 27.
 
Though the counter has pared the gains partially, it continues to see solid buyer interest. At 12:02 PM, Highway Infrastructure shares were exchanging hands at ₹52.20, higher by 2.86 per cent from its previous close of ₹50.75 per share. The benchmark, NSE Nifty50, meanwhile was trading at 25,111, higher by 63 points or 0.25 per cent.
 

Highway Infrastructure announces operational update

The northward movement in the Highway Infrastructure share price came after the infrastructure development and management company announced the commencement of toll operations at Kaza Fee Plaza on the Chilakaluripet–Vijayawada section of NH-16 in Andhra Pradesh, effective January 23, 2026.
 
According to the exchange filing submitted by the company, the project covers 355.0 km to 437.5 km (aggregate length of 82.5 km) on NH-16, a key north–south national highway corridor connecting major economic hubs across southern and eastern India. Kaza Toll Plaza has one of the highest toll collections amongst the public-funded plazas in South India.

Also Read

DCB Bank share price surged to six-year high on January 27,2026

DCB Bank jumps over 8% to 6-year high as Q3 net profit rises 22%

nifty, nifty today, nifty 50, share market, nifty50, market today, nifty 50 today, nifty 50 share price, nifty outlook, nifty trading strategies, nifty technicl charts

ITC, Cipla, Syngene, Dixon, IEX among 69 BSE 500 at 52-week lows on Tuesday

Onesource pharma specialty share price, q3 results

Onesource Specialty Pharma tanks 18% on weak Q3; what should investors do?

Axis Bank, Axis

Axis Bank up 6% on Q3 show; analysts bullish on asset quality, loan growth

Shriram Finance share price in focus

Shriram Finance shares drop after Q3 profit slips 22% YoY; outlook here

 
"This commencement marks the execution of HIL’s first-ever toll operations contract of this scale, with a total contract value of ₹328.77 crore, awarded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). It is also the largest single toll operations mandate executed by the Company to date, representing a significant scale-up in its tolling vertical," the company said in an exchange filing.
 
As per the Letter of Award, HIL will operate the toll plaza for a one-year period, translating a marquee order win into immediate operational activity and revenue generation.
 
With the addition of recent order wins, including the Kaza Fee Plaza project, HIL’s consolidated order book has strengthened meaningfully, standing at ₹1,144 crore as on date.
 
Speaking on the development, Arun Kumar Jain, managing director, Highway Infrastructure, said: “The commencement of toll operations at Kaza Fee Plaza marks the execution of our first-ever toll operations contract of this scale and represents an important milestone in Highway Infrastructure Limited’s growth journey. This project reflects the confidence placed in our operational capabilities by NHAI and strengthens our presence on a strategically important national highway corridor in Andhra Pradesh. Backed by a rapidly expanding order book and an asset-light execution model, we remain focused on disciplined operations, technology-driven efficiency, and sustainable long-term value creation for our investors.”

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE, January 27, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 150pts, Nifty above 25,100; metals gain; India signs trade deal with EU

Sona BLW

Sona BLW Precision jumps 6% post Q3 results; what should investors do?

Paytm q3 results preview

Paytm Q3 preview: Revenue may rise 6% QoQ; opex control to aid profit

Karur Vysya Bank

Karur Vysya Bank shares hit record high, soars 10% as Q3 profit jumps

JSW Steel, JSW

JSW Steel Q3 review: Volumes steady, margins pressured; outlook diverges

Topics : Buzzing stocks Stock movemnet Share price share market Stocks in focus

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayStocks to Buy TodayQ3 Result TodayDelhi weather TodayIMD Weather Update TodayBank Holiday TodayApple AirtagBudget 2026