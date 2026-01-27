JSW Steel Q3 review: Volumes steady, margins pressured; outlook diverges
On the bourses JSW Steel share price rallied up to 4.01 per cent to an intraday high of ₹1,216.30 per share, nearing its 52-week high of ₹1,223.75.
Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Brokerages delivered a mixed but nuanced assessment of JSW Steel’s Q3FY26 performance and outlook, balancing steady volume growth and capacity expansion plans against near-term margin pressures from weak steel prices and rising coking coal costs.
On the bourses JSW Steel share price rallied up to 4.01 per cent to an intraday high of ₹1,216.30 per share, nearing its 52-week high of ₹1,223.75. Around 11:05 AM, JSW Steel share price was trading 2.46 per cent higher at ₹1,198.40 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.33 per cent lower at 81,268.92 levels.
Q3FY26 performance: Volumes hold up, margins soften
JSW Steel reported a largely in-line Q3FY26 performance, with consolidated adjusted Ebitda of ₹6,620 crore, broadly meeting Street expectations. Volumes were a key positive: consolidated steel sales stood at 7.6-7.64 million tonnes, marking a 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase, supported by healthy domestic demand and a sharp rise in exports, which accounted for about 11 per cent of Indian sales.
However, profitability remained under pressure. Blended steel realisations declined around 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), while raw material costs rose nearly 5 per cent Q-o-Q, driven primarily by higher coking coal prices. As a result, Ebitda per tonne fell to about ₹8,665, down sharply on a sequential basis, though marginally ahead of some estimates due to better operating leverage.
Motilal Oswal noted that while revenue growth of 11 per cent Y-o-Y was supported by volumes, muted net steel realisations and higher input costs led to a 16 per cent Q-o-Q decline in Ebitda. Adjusted PAT at ₹1,190 crore missed estimates, largely due to higher minority interest, even as nine-month FY26 numbers showed strong Y-o-Y growth across revenue, Ebitda, and profit.
Also Read
Nomura: Earnings expansion intact despite cost headwinds
Nomura maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on JSW Steel, highlighting expectations of further earnings expansion despite near-term cost pressures. The brokerage expects Q4FY26 Ebitda per tonne to expand sequentially, supported by a sharp recovery in hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices. Nomura estimates domestic blended realisations to rise about 7 per cent Q-o-Q, or roughly ₹4,300 per tonne, in the March quarter.
That said, Nomura acknowledged that coking coal prices have risen more sharply than anticipated, prompting it to cut FY26 consolidated Ebitda estimates by 8 per cent to ₹31,800 crore, even after raising volume assumptions by 4 per cent above management guidance. FY27 and FY28 Ebitda estimates remain unchanged and sit above consensus.
Nomura raised its target price to ₹1,340, rolling forward valuation to March 2028 and applying an 8x one-year forward EV/Ebitda, citing confidence in medium-term earnings and capacity growth. The brokerage also expects consolidated volumes to increase to 7.8MT in 4QFY26, supporting margin recovery.
Elara Capital: Valuations rich, risks building
Contrastingly, Elara Capital reiterated a 'Sell' rating, flagging structural and cyclical risks. While Elara acknowledged that Q3 Ebitda rose 16 per cent Y-o-Y on higher volumes and lower operating costs, it highlighted the 9 per cent Q-o-Q decline due to weak pricing. Net debt remained elevated at around ₹80,400 crore as of December 2025.
Elara cautioned that despite the recent uptick in steel prices, JSW Steel faces headwinds from surplus supply, higher coking coal costs (expected to rise $15-20 per tonne), and emerging export challenges linked to Europe’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). While it raised its target price to ₹1,089 by rolling forward valuation to March 2028, it maintained a cautious stance, citing rich valuations at current levels.
Motilal Oswal: Capacity growth supports medium-term view
Motilal Oswal struck a more constructive tone, reiterating a 'Buy' rating with a target price of ₹1,350. The brokerage stressed JSW Steel’s strong positioning, supported by new capacities coming on stream, rising share of value-added products, and efforts to increase captive iron ore usage and improve coal linkages.
Motilal expects double-digit revenue growth over FY26-FY28, aided by capacity ramp-up and a recovery in domestic steel prices, potentially supported by safeguard duties. Ebitda per tonne is projected to rebound to around ₹13,500 in FY27-FY28, while strong cash flows should help fund the company’s ₹15,000-20,000 crore annual capex plan and gradually reduce leverage.
Capacity expansion remains a key pillar
Management reiterated its ambition to reach 50MT steel capacity by FY31 (excluding BPSL), supported by a planned ₹1 trillion capex over the next 4-5 years, including a 5MT expansion in Odisha.
While brokerages differ on valuation comfort, most agree that execution on capacity and cost control will be critical to sustaining earnings momentum amid a volatile global steel environment.
Disclaimer: The views or investment tips expressed by the brokerage in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
More From This Section
Topics : Stock Analysis JSW steel Share Market Today Share price BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities Q3 results Markets News Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE share market
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 11:08 AM IST