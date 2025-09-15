Monday, September 15, 2025 | 02:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
What triggered the northward move in DCX Systems shares today?

What triggered the northward move in DCX Systems shares today?

DCX Systems share rose after signing a non-binding MoU with the Tamil Nadu Govt to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for its upcoming joint venture with Israel's ELTA Systems.

DCX Systems, DCX Systems share price, BSE, NSE, stock market today

Set up in 2011, DCX Systems is a Bengaluru-based defence and aerospace manufacturer specialising in electronic systems, sub-systems, and advanced cable and wire harness assemblies.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

DCX Systems share price: DCX Systems share price was trading higher on Monday, with the scrip rising up to 3.90 per cent to an intraday high of ₹285.75 per share.
 
Around 1:40 PM, DCX Systems shares were trading 1.25 per cent higher at ₹278.45 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 81,903.37 levels.
 

What triggered the northward move in DCX Systems shares today?

 
DCX Systems share price rose after the company announced that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for its upcoming joint venture with Israel’s ELTA Systems Ltd.
 
 
In an exchange filing, DCX Systems said, “We are pleased to inform you that the Company has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) through its Nodal Agency “Guidance” at ‘T N Rising Investment Conclave’ held on September 11, 2025 at Hosur, Tamil Nadu, in the august presence of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru M K Stalin, to set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for the JVC at Hosur, Tamil Nadu, one of the Defence Industrial Corridors in India, pursuant to Tamil Nadu Industrial policy 2021 and the Tamil Nadu Aerospace and Defence Industrial Policy 2022 of Government of Tamil Nadu.” 
 
The MoU, inked at the ‘Tamil Nadu Rising Investment Conclave’ in Hosur in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, will see the plant set up in one of India’s Defence Industrial Corridors.   ALSO READ | Smallcap defence stock up 25% in 4 days; zooms 101% in 6 weeks. Do you own? 

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

