Monday, September 15, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Cupid hits an all-time high as promoter buys 1 mn shares via open market

Cupid hits an all-time high as promoter buys 1 mn shares via open market

The buying on the counter came after the company's promoter Aditya Kumar Halwasiya bought an additional 1 million share or 0.37 per cent stake in Cupid through an open market transaction

stock market trading

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cupid shares rose 4.4 per cent on Monday and logged an all-time high at ₹207 per share on BSE. At 12:40 PM, Cupid's share price was trading 4.11 per cent higher at ₹206.3 on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.02 per cent at 81,918.79.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,538.48 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹207 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹50.

Why were Cupid shares surging?

The buying on the counter came after the company’s promoter Aditya Kumar Halwasiya bought an additional 1 million share or 0.37 per cent stake in Cupid through an open market transaction, according to the exchange filling. Overall, promoter holding after the transaction stood at 43.28 per cent from 42.52 per cent in the June quarter. 
 
 
“This is to inform you that the company is in receipt of disclosure from Mr. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Promoter and Chairman and Managing Director of the Company in compliance to Regulation 29 (2) of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011,” the filing read.
 
As of the June quarter, Halwasiya’s holding stood at 29.53 per cent, and the other promoter was Columbia Petro Chem with a 12.98 per cent stake, the BSE shareholder pattern shows. 

Also Read

Cupid Limited

Health products maker Cupid expects Rs 100 cr revenue from exports

Dr Reddy share price in focus

Dr Reddy's shares fall as USFDA flags Hyderabad plant with 5 observations

WPI, WPI Inflation

Food and manufacturing prices push India's WPI inflation to 0.52% in August

Primebook 2 Neo

Primebook 2 Neo review: This Android laptop punches above its weight, but

income tax

ITR deadline today: Checklist to stay penalty-free and claim deductions

 
Earlier, the cosaid it expects a revenue of more than ₹ 100 crore to accrue from exports in the coming quarters.
 
The international order book will be executed in the second and third quarters of 2025-26, the contraceptive products manufacturer said in a statement.
 
The current B2B export order book is at $11.5 million, which is equivalent to ₹100 crore plus, across three key product segments," Cupid said in a statement.
 
Cupid Ltd also anticipates significant orders from Brazil having secured L1 in the recent tender comprising 6.25 million pieces valued at approximately Rs 40 crore with additional future orders expected from that country, it said.
 
Cupid Limited is a manufacturer and supplier of healthcare and personal wellness products, including barrier contraceptives, lubricant formulations, and diagnostic kits. The company operates a modern manufacturing facility at Sinnar near Nashik, Maharashtra (about 200 km from Mumbai), with an annual capacity of over 480 million units of male healthcare products, 52 million units of female healthcare products, and 210 million sachets of lubricant jelly.

More From This Section

Tata Technologies

Tata Technologies up 3% on acquiring this German firm; top details inside

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Gokul Agro zooms 12%, hits all-time high as company announces stock split

investment streams

These 2 defence-related microcap stocks can rally up to 18%, suggest charts

Vodafone idea, Vi, V!

Vodafone Idea gains for 4th straight day, up 26% in September; here's why

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO gmp

Airfloa Rail Tech IPO closes today: Subscription nears 133x, GMP at 118%

Topics : Cupid Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon