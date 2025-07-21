Monday, July 21, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / ₹240-crore NHPC deal powers Patel Engineering share price 2% higher today

₹240-crore NHPC deal powers Patel Engineering share price 2% higher today

Patel Engineering's share price rose after the company announced it had secured a contract from NHPC worth ₹239.98 crore (including taxes).

stock market trading

Patel Engineering, established in 1949, is a 76-year-old company with a strong track record in the hydropower, tunneling, and irrigation sectors.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Patel Engineering share price: Patel Engineering shares were in demand on the first trading day of the week, i.e. Monday, July 21, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 2.20 per cent to an intraday high of ₹40.35 per share.
 
At 11:30 AM, Patel Engineering share price was trading 1.62 per cent higher at ₹40.12. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.44 per cent higher at 82,120.46 levels.
 

Why did Patel Engineering share price rise today?

 
Patel Engineering's share price rose after the company announced it had secured a contract from NHPC worth ₹239.98 crore (including taxes). 
 
 
“Further to the intimation of Lowest Bidder (L1) received for the works involving modification of diversion tunnel into tunnel spillway arrangement – Civil & Hydro Mechanical works for Package 6 – Teesta V Power Station, Sikkim, the company has now received LOA for the said project and the same is in normal course of business,” Patel Engineering said, in an exchange filing.
 
The order pertains to civil and hydro-mechanical works for converting the diversion tunnel into a tunnel spillway arrangement under Package 6 of the Teesta-V Power Station project in Sikkim.

Also Read

RBL Bank

Brokerages remain divided on RBL Bank after Q1 result; check recommendation

Alcohol on flight

Tilaknagar zooms 28% in 1 week. What's driving alcoholic beverage stock?

YES BANK

YES Bank share price up 2% as Q1 profit zooms 59% YoY; more details here

cement industry

India Cements declines 5% as company incurs net loss against profit YoY

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank tanks 4% after Q1 miss; is it time to buy the dip or bail out?

 
The project, located in Sikkim’s South District, is slated for completion within 18 months. It includes construction of key infrastructure such as the tunnel spillway, gate operation chamber and shaft, precast bridge, access roads, energy dissipation structures, a dyke, and an environmental flow tunnel.
 
Kavita Shirvaikar, managing director of Patel Engineering, said, "We are honoured to receive the LOA from NHPC for this strategically important hydro power project. Our deep experience in the North Eastern region positions us strongly to execute this project with precision and efficiency. This win is another step toward our vision of contributing meaningfully to India’s clean energy future."
 
The order also strengthens Patel Engineering's regional presence, as it is already executing Lot-2 of NHPC’s Teesta-VI hydropower project near Singtam, around 30 km from the new site – reinforcing its operational synergies and execution capabilities in the region.
 
In May, Patel Engineering, in collaboration with its joint venture (JV) partner, secured a contract worth ₹958.33 crore from the Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation, Pune. The project involves the construction of a pipeline distribution network for the Nira Deoghar Right Bank Main Canal from KM 87 to KM 135, including its distributaries and minors between KM 65 and KM 135.  Check List of Q1 results today 

About Patel Engineering 

 
Patel Engineering, established in 1949, is a 76-year-old company with a strong track record in the hydropower, tunneling, and irrigation sectors. 
 
Known for its expertise and reliability, the company has successfully executed numerous projects both in India and abroad. The company has completed over 85 dams, 40 hydroelectric projects, and more than 300 kilometres of tunneling, primarily for central public sector undertakings (PSUs) and state government agencies.

More From This Section

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 200 pts; Nifty above 25,000; Metal, banks outperform; RIL down 2%

Jane Street Sebi case, Sebi trading surveillance, high-frequency trading India, quant firms India, Sebi index manipulation, Sebi derivatives regulation, algorithmic trading scrutiny, Bank Nifty manipulation, Jane Street India probe, intraday index ma

Jane Street to resume trading: Arbitrage vs market manipulation explained

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi's AMC-family office plan sparks concerns over regulation and parity

PremiumMarkets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Not HDFC or YES Bank: These 3 bank stocks can rally up to 16%, say charts

hospitality, hotels

Smallcap hotel stock zooms 109% from April low, hits new high. Do you own?

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Patel Engineering Share price Indian equities MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon