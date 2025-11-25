Defence stocks HAL, BEML, MIDHANI sink below 200-DMAs; chart check here

The Nifty Defence index is witnessing profit-taking after two months of back-to-back gains. The Defence index has declined nearly 3 per cent thus far in the month of November 2025 as against 1 per cent rise in the Nifty 50 index.
Among individual stocks, BEML and Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) have taken a bigger hit, with losses up to 17 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively. Data from ACE Equity shows that Astra Microwave Products, Cyient DLM, Cochin Shipyard, Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) have declined in the range of 5 - 10 per cent so far this month.
In yesterday's trading session, the Nifty Defence index shed 2 per cent amid a broad sell-off across defence stocks as sentiment took a hit following the tragic crash of Tejas Mk 1 at the Dubai Air Show. Analysts believe that the incident could act as a temporary setback, but remain positive on the long-term growth prospects. READ MORE
Given this background, here's a technical check on key defence stocks - HAL, BEL, BEML, Astra Microwave and MIDHANI.
Hindustan Aeronautics
Current Price: ₹4,444
Downside Risk: 5.5%
Support: 4,325
Resistance: ₹4,480; ₹4,785 HAL stock
is seen trading below its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) after a gap of more than 7 months. The daily chart suggests that the near-term bias is likely to remain tepid below ₹4,480; while the overall trend is likely to be negative below ₹4,785. On the downside, the stock can drop to ₹4,200 levels, with interim support likely around ₹4,325.
Bharat Electronics (BEL)
Current Price: ₹407
Upside Potential: 4.4%
Downside Risk: 9.3%
Support: ₹402; ₹400
Resistance: ₹412; ₹417 BEL
is seen trading close to its trend line support at ₹402, below which stands the 100-DMA ₹400. The stock has been holding above these indicators since September 10. In case the support is violated, the stock can extend the fall to ₹369. On the positive side, in case the support holds, BEL can attempt a pullback to ₹425, with interim resistance likely around ₹412 and ₹417.
BEML
Current Price: ₹1,848
Downside Risk: 21.5%
Support: ₹1,810
Resistance: ₹1,875; ₹1,917; ₹1,970 BEML
has crashed below its 200-DMA after May 16, 2025. The short-term trend is likely to remain negative below ₹1,970; with near resistance visible around ₹1,875 and ₹1,917 levels. On the downside, the stock has near support around ₹1,810 levels; below which a dip towards ₹1,450 cannot be ruled out.
Astra Microwave Products
Current Price: ₹953
Downside Risk: 12.4%
Support: ₹938; ₹910
Resistance: ₹975; ₹1,000 Astra Microwave stock
is seen testing the 200-DMA support, which now stands at ₹938, for the first time since April 28. The medium-term chart shows presence of near support at ₹910; below which a dip towards the 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA) at ₹835 seems likely. On the upside, the stock is likely to face resistance around ₹975 and ₹1,000-mark.
Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI)
Current Price: ₹331
Downside Risk: 8.2%
Support: ₹321
Resistance: ₹344; ₹353; ₹359 MIDHANI
has cracked another 10 per cent in 5 trading sessions after the stock fell below its 200-DMA, shows the daily chart. The short-term trend is likely to remain tepid below ₹359, with near resistance likely around ₹344 and ₹353. On the downside, the stock has near support at ₹321; below which a test of the 200-WMA at ₹304 seems likely.