Rupee touches new low of 92/$; RBI intervention prevents further fall

The rupee touched a new intraday low of 92 against the US dollar on Thursday due to dollar demand on the back of the maturity of non-deliverable forwards and month-end demand from importers, dealers said. The Reserve Bank of India likely intervened in the foreign exchange market via dollar sales, helping prevent the local currency from breaching the psychologically crucial 92-per-dollar mark.

The Indian unit settled at 91.96 per dollar, against the previous close of 91.79 per dollar. In the current financial year so far, the rupee has depreciated by 7.05 per cent — the worst-performing Asian currency. In January so far, the currency has fallen 2.26 per cent against the dollar.

Other Asian currencies also weakened, tracking the rise in the dollar index, which rose to 96.34 from the previous close of 96.16. The dollar index measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies. The Philippine peso fell the most, with a depreciation of 0.34 per cent, followed by the Thai baht, which fell 0.29 per cent.

“There were some forward maturities apart from hedging activities which put the rupee under pressure,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “The pressure will continue, along with RBI’s intervention to keep the movement orderly,” the person added.

According to the latest data, the central bank’s outstanding net short dollar position in the rupee forward market rose to $66.04 billion by the end of November, against $63.6 billion at the end of October.

Of the $66 billion net short dollar position, $18.8 billion was in one-month contracts, $16.8 billion in one- to three-month tenures, $2.1 billion was set to mature between three months and a year, and the remaining $28 billion was in contracts of more than a year.

The rupee has remained under pressure due to persistent foreign outflows and a corporate rush to hedge against further depreciation.

“The rupee remained under pressure due to selling by FPIs in debt as well as equities, though the movement today was limited to a range of 18 paise as RBI was present selling at 92 levels today (Thursday),” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

With a trade deal still proving elusive, foreign portfolio investors remain underweight on India, exerting sustained pressure on the rupee. While the central bank can take steps to moderate the pace of depreciation, it cannot alter the currency’s broader trajectory unless the underlying structural factors improve, experts said.

A segment of the market remains optimistic about the prospects of a trade agreement with the US by end-March, which they believe could lead to an appreciation of the local currency to around 90 per dollar by the end of the current financial year. However, a section of the market sees the local currency falling further to around 92.50 per dollar by the end of the financial year as prospects of a trade deal with the US remain dim.