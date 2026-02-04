Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Devyani International shares gain 11% post December quarter results

Devyani International shares gain 11% post December quarter results

However, in the past one month, the stock had underperformed the market by falling 22 per cent till Tuesday, February 3, 2026 and touched a 52-week low of ₹109.80 on January 27, 2026.

KFC, Devyani, QSR, Devyani international

KFC (Photo: X@KFC_India)

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Devyani International share price today

 
Share price of Devyani International, one of the leading global quick service restaurant (QSR) operators, moved higher by 11 per cent to ₹128.70 on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade after the company announced its quarterly results for the three months ended on December 31, 2025.
 
At 01:46 PM, Devyani International share price was quoting 6 per cent higher at ₹123.70, as compared to 0.02 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Average trading volume on the counter jumped five-fold with a combined 18.17 million shares, representing 1.5 per cent of total equity of Devyani International, changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
 
 
The srock, however, has underperformed the market in the past one month by falling 22 per cent till Tuesday, February 3, 2026. It had touched a 52-week low of ₹109.80 on January 27, 2026.

Devyani International Q3 results

 
Devyani International is one of India's largest QSR operators. It boasted of 2,279 stores at the end of Q3FY26 across more than 280 cities in India, Thailand, Nigeria, and Nepal.  Devyani International holds the distinction of being the largest franchisee of Yum! Brands in India and Nepal. In addition, Devyani International is the sole franchisee in India for several international brands, including Costa Coffee, Tea Live, New York Fries, and Sanook Kitchen.
 
In Q3FY26, the company's India operations grew 12.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while consolidated revenues reached ₹1,441 crore, growing 11.3 per cent Y-o-Y. International business continued to gather strength which resulted in a steady improvement in results, the company said.

Also Read

Stock market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex range-bound; Infosys slides 9%, TCS 7% in tech sell-off

Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv Q3FY26 results: Profit flat at ₹2,229 cr, total income up 24%

Varroc Engineering share price today

Varroc Engineering share price jumps 9% to near 1-month high; here's why

IDBI, IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank spurts 10% on heavy volumes in subdued market

Nifty IT stocks tumble on AI fears

Tech stocks sink as Anthropic AI triggers global selloff; Nifty IT skids 6%

 
In Q3FY26, the company reported a net loss of ₹11.1 crore, as against a ₹23.9 crore in Q2FY26 and ₹7.6 crore in Q3FY25. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) margin improved to 15.7 per cent from 14.1 per cent in previous quarter (Q2FY26), but contracted from 16.9 per cent in Q3FY25.
 
The management said the company has started the process of a turnaround of Pizza Hut business by rationalising loss-making stores.  "The company has seen positive same-store sales growth (SSSG) across all its brands in the month of January, except Pizza Hut where the losses are being contained. The management is expecting that if this momentum continues through the quarter, this will lay a strong foundation for future growth," it said.

Devyani to acquire additional stake in Sky Gate Hospitality Private Ltd.

In a separate filing, Devyani International said its Board has approved the acquisition of around 11.4 per cent additional equity stake in Sky Gate Hospitality Private Limited (Sky Gate) from the Promoters/ Founders of Sky Gate for a total consideration of ₹57.5 crore.  The acquisition will be funded through a mix of cash and issuance of Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares. Upon completion of acquisition, Sky Gate will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.
 

Devyani-Sapphire merger

 
The consolidation of Devyani and Sapphire (India franchisees of Yum Brands!) is likely to create a stronger, more formidable QSR player, with Devyani promoter's growth-oriented mindset, coupled with complementary execution strength of Devyani and Sapphire Foods; improved strategic backing, concessions and greater operational flexibility from Yum; and synergies to the tune of ₹225 crore. The MergeCo has the potential to further strengthen KFC’s dominant position in India and revive PH as a formidable challenger in Pizza QSR, Kotak Institutional Equities said.      ==========================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised. 
 

More From This Section

Technical picks: Choice Broking sees up to 10% upside potential in ONGC, Oil India and BPCL.

ONGC, BPCL among 3 oil stocks with 10% upside potential: Choice Broking

SEBI

Sebi proposes easing 'fit and proper' norms for market intermediaries

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Trade deals remove uncertainties, boost capital formation: Sebi chairman

ongc

Oil & Gas index jumps 2%, nears 52-week high; Oil India, ONGC soar up to 7%

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Q3 results KFC QSR Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetingUGC Net Result 2025Hal Share PriceTop Gainers TodayIndia US Trade Deal TariffsWorld Cancer Day 2026Jee Mains 2026 Answer KeyQ3 Results Today