Devyani International shares gain 11% post December quarter results

Devyani International share price today

Share price of Devyani International, one of the leading global quick service restaurant (QSR) operators, moved higher by 11 per cent to ₹128.70 on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade after the company announced its quarterly results for the three months ended on December 31, 2025.

At 01:46 PM, Devyani International share price was quoting 6 per cent higher at ₹123.70, as compared to 0.02 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Average trading volume on the counter jumped five-fold with a combined 18.17 million shares, representing 1.5 per cent of total equity of Devyani International, changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

The srock, however, has underperformed the market in the past one month by falling 22 per cent till Tuesday, February 3, 2026. It had touched a 52-week low of ₹109.80 on January 27, 2026.

Devyani International Q3 results

Devyani International is one of India's largest QSR operators. It boasted of 2,279 stores at the end of Q3FY26 across more than 280 cities in India, Thailand, Nigeria, and Nepal. Devyani International holds the distinction of being the largest franchisee of Yum! Brands in India and Nepal. In addition, Devyani International is the sole franchisee in India for several international brands, including Costa Coffee, Tea Live, New York Fries, and Sanook Kitchen.

In Q3FY26, the company's India operations grew 12.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while consolidated revenues reached ₹1,441 crore, growing 11.3 per cent Y-o-Y. International business continued to gather strength which resulted in a steady improvement in results, the company said.

In Q3FY26, the company reported a net loss of ₹11.1 crore, as against a ₹23.9 crore in Q2FY26 and ₹7.6 crore in Q3FY25. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) margin improved to 15.7 per cent from 14.1 per cent in previous quarter (Q2FY26), but contracted from 16.9 per cent in Q3FY25.

The management said the company has started the process of a turnaround of Pizza Hut business by rationalising loss-making stores. "The company has seen positive same-store sales growth (SSSG) across all its brands in the month of January, except Pizza Hut where the losses are being contained. The management is expecting that if this momentum continues through the quarter, this will lay a strong foundation for future growth," it said.

Devyani to acquire additional stake in Sky Gate Hospitality Private Ltd.

In a separate filing, Devyani International said its Board has approved the acquisition of around 11.4 per cent additional equity stake in Sky Gate Hospitality Private Limited (Sky Gate) from the Promoters/ Founders of Sky Gate for a total consideration of ₹57.5 crore. The acquisition will be funded through a mix of cash and issuance of Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares. Upon completion of acquisition, Sky Gate will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

Devyani-Sapphire merger

The consolidation of Devyani and Sapphire (India franchisees of Yum Brands!) is likely to create a stronger, more formidable QSR player, with Devyani promoter's growth-oriented mindset, coupled with complementary execution strength of Devyani and Sapphire Foods; improved strategic backing, concessions and greater operational flexibility from Yum; and synergies to the tune of ₹225 crore. The MergeCo has the potential to further strengthen KFC’s dominant position in India and revive PH as a formidable challenger in Pizza QSR, Kotak Institutional Equities said. ========================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.