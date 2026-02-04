Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 10:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Tech stocks sink as Anthropic AI triggers global selloff; Nifty IT skids 6%

Tech stocks sink as Anthropic AI triggers global selloff; Nifty IT skids 6%

The Nifty IT index plummeted 5.9 per cent, the steepest intraday fall since April 7, 2025, with the fall led by Persistent Systems, LTIMindtree, and Infosys

Nifty IT stocks tumble on AI fears

Sai Aravindh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 10:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s information technology (IT) stocks slid sharply on Wednesday after Wall Street's software peers tumbled, following the latest rollout of an artificial intelligence (AI) platform.
 
The Nifty IT index plummeted 5.9 per cent, the steepest intraday fall since April 7, 2025, with the fall led by Persistent Systems Ltd (down 7.5 per cent), LTIMindtree (down 7.6 per cent), and Infosys (down 6.2 per cent). Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro were down 6 per cent and 6.7 per cent, respectively. 
 
At 9:50 AM, Wipro share price was down 3.7 per cent. LTIMindtree, Infosys and Persistent were down over 6 per cent each. Coforge and TCS were down 5 per cent each.
 
 
Meanwhile, the benchmark Nifty50 index was up 0.18 per cent, as of 9:50 AM, a day after it notched the best day in over eight months on the US-India trade deal. On this tariff news, the IT index registered a gain of 1.4 per cent on Tuesday.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE 
However, the concern on Wednesday stemmed after AI startup Anthropic released a productivity tool for in-house lawyers. Investors worry that the development of such AI tools will hurt software companies and hurt profitability across the industry. 

Also Read

Why did HAL share price fall today?

HAL share price tumbles 8% as firm likely misses AMCA fighter jet shortlist

Axiscades Technologies share price

Axiscades Tech hits 5% upper circuit on bagging new orders from US firms

Stock Market outlook: Nifty, Nifty MidCap seems to be technically favourably placed, says Kunal Shah of Mirae Asset ShareKhan.

What next for Nifty after 1,769-pt volatile ride in 3 days? Chart says this

Adani Ports, APSEZ share price

Adani Ports climbs 9% in two days of posting Q3 results; analysts weigh

initial public offering, IPO, IPO Market

Fractal Analytics sets IPO price band, eyes ₹14,450 crore valuation

 
The release of the automative tool triggered a selloff on Wall Street, with the Nasdaq index ending 1.43 per cent lower on Tuesday. A Goldman Sachs Group Inc. basket of US software stocks sank 6 per cent on Tuesday, its biggest one-day decline since April’s tariff-fueled selloff, Bloomberg reported. Asian peers also tracked losses, with legal software and data services firms falling. 
 
However, not all is bad for the domestic technology pack, as the recently concluded trade deal with the US offers some positive benefits. While IT services and software exports are not directly tariff-linked, improved trade relations with the US, which contributes over 60 per cent of revenues for the sector signals stronger strategic alignment and easing geopolitical overhang, ICICI Securities said in a note.  ALSO READ | Axiscades Tech hits 5% upper circuit on bagging new orders from US firms 
The brokerage firm believes the impact of the India-US trade deal is sentimentally positive, while key catalysts for IT services would remain factors such as visa norms, tech budgets, and data regulations. Improved policy optics could encourage US enterprises to advance discretionary tech spending and GCC expansion, even though immediate revenue or margin acceleration for IT firms is unlikely, it added. 
 
There was also optimism for the stocks after the announcement of the 2026 Union Budget. Intending to boost investment in data centres, the budget proposed a tax holiday till 2047 for foreign companies that provide cloud services globally using data centres in India.

More From This Section

Bajaj Finance share price, q3 results

Bajaj Finance down 2% on higher provisions; brokerages optimistic on growth

Stock Market LIVE, February 4, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Auto, metal stocks lift Sensex, Nifty; Nifty IT drops over 5%; HAL falls 8%

Asian stocks

Asia stocks unsteady, oil jumps on Gulf tensions, gold makes a comeback

Nifty outlook and HDFC Securities stock picks for Feb 4

Nifty outlook: Index sees bullish reversal trend; support lies at 25,500

Nestle

Nestle's mid-teen profit growth depends on stable demand, lower costspremium

Topics : Artificial intelligence Buzzing stocks Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Nifty IT Nifty IT stocks Infosys TCS stock Persistent Systems

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNifty Price PredictionWeather TodaySamsung Galaxy Days SaleIndia US Trade Deal ExplainedVivo X200T ReviewPersonal Finance