Home / Markets / News / Dividend, bonus, rights issue: Symphony, ETT, 5 others to remain in focus

Dividend, bonus, rights issue: Symphony, ETT, 5 others to remain in focus

Here is the complete list of companies whose shares will trade ex-date on February 11, 2025, along with their key corporate announcements, as per data available on the BSE

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

Shares of CMS Info Systems, DISA India, Thangamayil Jewellery, and 3 other companies are set to remain in the spotlight following announcements of corporate actions such as dividend, bonus issues, or rights issue stocks. BSE data shows that all of these shares will trade ex-date tomorrow, Tuesday, February 11, 2025, following their announcements.
 
Among them, CMS Info Systems, DISA India, and Symphony will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, February 11, as they have announced interim dividends of Rs 3.25, Rs 100, and Rs 2 per share, respectively, for their shareholders. Notably, all of these companies have fixed February 11 as the record date to determine the eligibility for shareholders in these actions.
 
 
Among others, EFC (I) will also remain in focus on Tuesday, as the company has announced that its board has declared a bonus share issue in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., 1 new fully paid-up equity share of Rs 2 each for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 2 each, to the eligible equity shareholders of the company. The company has fixed Tuesday, February 11, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders eligible for the allotment of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1.
 
Furthermore, ETT, Thangamayil Jewellery, and Kairosoft AI Solutions are set to trade ex-date on February 11 following the announcement of rights issues for their respective shareholders.
 
ETT has announced a rights issue of fully paid-up 1,65,89,856 equity shares of a face value of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Rs. 5 each, amounting to Rs. 24,88,47,840. The company has set the issue price at Rs. 15 per equity share (including the premium of Rs. 5 per equity share). 

Thangamayil Jewellery has announced a rights issue of 36,42,857 equity shares for an amount aggregating up to Rs. 510 crore (assuming full subscription) at a rights issue price of Rs. 1,400 per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 1,390 per equity share). The company has set the record date on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.
 
Meanwhile, Kairosoft AI Solutions has also announced a rights issue of fully paid-up 8,00,000 equity shares of a face value of Rs. 10 each at Rs. 250 per rights equity share, in the ratio of 2 fully paid-up equity shares for every 1 fully paid-up equity share held by shareholders as on the record date. The company has set the record date on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. 
The ex-date is when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, rights issues, or bonus shares. This means that on or after this date, the dividend, bonus, or rights issue is not available to a new buyer of the stock. To qualify for these corporate actions, investors must own the stock before the ex-date. The beneficiaries of dividends, bonus shares, or rights issues are determined based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.
     

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

