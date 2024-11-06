Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dividend, stock split: Navin Fluorine, Shriram Fin and others in focus

Dividend, stock split: Navin Fluorine, Shriram Fin and others in focus

Six stocks will trade ex-dividend on Thursday along with one having ex-date for a stock split. Check details

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Sirali Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend, stock split: Navin Fluorine International, Nuvama Wealth Management, Share India Securities, Shriram Finance Ltd, Symphony Limited, and Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals shares will be in the spotlight as these companies rewarded shareholders with dividend for the financial year 2024-25.

As per data available on BSE, these stocks will turn ex-dividend on Thursday, November 7. Here are key details:

Navin Fluorine International: The board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each.
 
Nuvama Wealth Management: The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 63 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each.
 
 
Share India Securities: The company declared a second interim dividend of Re 0.50 per equity share having a face value of Rs 2 each.
 
Shriram Finance: The nonbanking financial company (NBFC) declared an interim dividend of 220 per cent which implies Rs 22 per equity share of the face value Rs 10 each.
 
Symphony: The board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share having a face value of Rs 2 each.

More From This Section

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 550 pts, reclaims 80,000; Nifty tests 24,4000; IT leads

ACME Solar IPO opens: Should you invest? Check GMP, brokerage views, & more

ACME Solar IPO opens: Should you invest? Check GMP, brokerage views, & more

market decline nse bse stock market

Nifty options paint bearish trend, while Bank Nifty bullish: F&O experts

Gold loan, gold, IIFL, gold jewellery

Gold prices may rise if Trump wins US election; check trading strategy here

silver trading silver investment

Will Trump's win in US election 2024 hurt Silver? Check strategy for today

 
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals: The company declared a special interim dividend of Rs 12 per share on the face value of Rs 10 each.
 
It should be noted that the record date for these companies is the same as the ex-dividend.
 
Besides that, the ex-date for the subdivision of shares of  Hazoor Multi Projects is also November 7. According to exchange filings, the company has declared a stock split of 1 equity share having a face value of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares with a face value of Re 1.
 
Additionally, shares of ADF Foods, Ajanta Pharma, Alldigi Tech, Cyient Limited, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Laurus Labs, LT Foods, Nippon Life India Asset Management, RailTel Corporation of India, and Siyaram Silk Mills will also be in focus today as they will trade ex-dividend today.
 

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stocks to Watch, Nov 6: Hindustan Zinc, Titan, Mannapuram Fin, Bharat Seats

Amid policy movements on India's lofty shipbuilding targets, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (ShipMin) on Friday deliberated with coastal states during the 20th Maritime State Development Council (MSDC) meeting on the possibility of est

Adani Ports hits 5-month low; down 5% in two days post October biz update

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Chemfab Alkalis shares tank 10% after mixed September quarter results

Waaree Renewable Technologies

This recently listed stock enters top-100 mcap club; jumps 127% in 6 days

Saregama

Why Spotify music distributor Saregama's stock went out of tune today?

Topics : Buzzing stocks dividend Stock Split S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 MARKETS TODAY High dividend stocks Dividend yield stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon