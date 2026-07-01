Edelweiss AMC crosses ₹1 trn milestone in equity assets under management

Edelweiss Asset Management Company has crossed the ₹1 trillion milestone in equity assets under management (AUM). The figure is as of 29 June 2026 and includes the equity component in equity funds, hybrid funds, Altiva Special Investment Funds (SIFs), and equity fund of funds.

"This milestone has been supported by strong consistency in the performance of our equity and hybrid funds and widening distribution reach," said Radhika Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer, Edelweiss Asset Management Company. She added that this comes amid sustained participation by retail investors through systematic investing and adoption of the fund house's investment solutions across market cycles.

The fund house's equity AUM rose from ₹ 29,382 crore in May 2023 to ₹ 50,185 crore in May 2024, ₹70,839 crore in May 2025, and ₹ 1lakh crore in May 2026.

The fund house's total AUM stood at ₹ 1,78,261 crore across equity, debt, factor investing, international funds, Altiva SIF and GIFT City offerings. Its systematic investment plan (SIP) book stood at around ₹ 690 crore, while the active folio count stood at 39,77,039. Its folio count rose from 11,59,430 in May 2023 to 39,03,319 in May 2026.

Altiva SIF by Edelweiss Mutual Fund had an AUM of more than ₹ 5,950 crore as of 29 June 2026, the largest in the industry in the SIF category. The fund house launched its first SIF, the Altiva Hybrid Long-Short Fund, on 1 October 2025.