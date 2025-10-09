Saatvik Green Energy gains 10%, hit all time high on posting healthy Q1

Saatvik Green Energy shares advanced 10 per cent on BSE and hit an all time high at ₹551.4 per share after the company posted June quarter (Q1FY26) results. At 9:18 AM, Saatvik Green’s share price was trading 9.99 per cent higher at ₹551.4 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.13 per cent at 81,880.32.
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹7,008.57 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹551.4 per share, and its 52-week low was at ₹420.1 per share. The stock rallied for the fifth consecutive session and gained over 12 per cent. ALSO READ: Q2 results today
Saatvik Green Energy Q1 results
In Q1, Saatvik Green Energy reported consolidated profit at ₹118.824 crore, as compared to ₹21.245 crore a year ago, up 459.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). It revenue from operations stood at ₹915.72 crore, as compared to ₹245.97 crore a year ago, up 272.28 per cent.
The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of the company for the quarter stood at ₹181.058 crore, as against ₹40.592 crore, up 346.04 per cent and Ebitda margin for the quarter stood at 19.77 per cent, as against 16.5 per cent.
As of June 30, 2025, the company’s order book stood at 4.05 GW and improvement was seen in debt ratio from 1.36 in Q4FY25 to 1.28 in Q1FY26, according to the filing.
“The first quarter performance reflects Saatvik’s strong operational and financial discipline, delivering robust growth across all key metrics. Revenue and profitability witnessed significant year-on-year improvement, supported by higher capacity utilisation, cost efficiencies, and prudent financial management,” said Abani Jha, CFO, Saatvik Green Energy Limited
He added: With a solid start to the year, we are well-positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities and deliver long-term value to our stakeholders.
Saatvik Green Energy Limited is an integrated solar-energy solutions provider engaged in the manufacturing of high-efficiency PV modules and EPC services for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial projects. As of June 30, 2025, the company operates a module capacity of 3.8 GW and is adding 1 GW capacity at Ambala, Haryana. Additionally, the company is undertaking a greenfield project in Odisha for 4 GW of modules and 4.8 GW of solar cells.