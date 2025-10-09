Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Saatvik Green Energy gains 10%, hit all time high on posting healthy Q1

Saatvik Green Energy gains 10%, hit all time high on posting healthy Q1

The stock rallied for the fifth consecutive session and gained over 12 per cent

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Saatvik  Green Energy shares advanced 10 per cent on BSE and hit an all time high at ₹551.4 per share after the company posted June quarter (Q1FY26) results. At 9:18 AM, Saatvik Green’s share price was trading 9.99 per cent higher at ₹551.4 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.13 per cent at 81,880.32.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹7,008.57 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹551.4 per share, and its 52-week low was at ₹420.1 per share.  The stock rallied for the fifth consecutive session and gained over 12 per cent.   ALSO READ: Q2 results today
 

Saatvik Green Energy Q1 results 

In Q1, Saatvik Green Energy reported consolidated profit at ₹118.824 crore, as compared to ₹21.245 crore a year ago, up 459.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). It revenue from operations stood at ₹915.72 crore, as compared to ₹245.97 crore a year ago, up 272.28 per cent. 
 
The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of the company for the quarter stood at ₹181.058 crore, as against ₹40.592 crore, up 346.04 per cent and Ebitda margin for the quarter stood at 19.77 per cent, as against 16.5 per cent. 
 
As of June 30, 2025, the company’s order book stood at 4.05 GW and improvement was seen in debt ratio from 1.36 in Q4FY25 to 1.28 in Q1FY26, according to the filing. 

Also Read

Highways: UP's path to become first $1 trn state

G R Infra gains 6% on ₹290-crore Jharkhand State Highways order

Delhivery

Target ₹540: Analysts upbeat on Delhivery with 16% upside; top details here

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stocks to Watch today, Oct 9: TCS, Prestige Estates, Coal India, Senco Gold

Graphite

Graphite India soars 8%, hits 4-year high on huge volume; HEG rallies 6%

Jaguar Land Rover, JLR, Tata Motors

Tata Motors slips 2% on JLR Q2 sales update; trades lower for 4th day

 
“The first quarter performance reflects Saatvik’s strong operational and financial discipline, delivering robust growth across all key metrics. Revenue and profitability witnessed significant year-on-year improvement, supported by higher capacity utilisation, cost efficiencies, and prudent financial management,” said Abani Jha, CFO, Saatvik Green Energy Limited
 
He added: With a solid start to the year, we are well-positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities and deliver long-term value to our stakeholders.
 
Saatvik Green Energy Limited is an integrated solar-energy solutions provider engaged in the manufacturing of high-efficiency PV modules and EPC services for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial projects. As of June 30, 2025, the company operates a module capacity of 3.8 GW and is adding 1 GW capacity at Ambala, Haryana. Additionally, the company is undertaking a greenfield project in Odisha for 4 GW of modules and 4.8 GW of solar cells.
 

More From This Section

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee edges up from record lows as dollar weakens; opens higher at 88.75/$

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 9, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sprints 200 pts; SpiceJet zooms 7%, Prestige Estates 4%; Pharma stocks up

Hospital beds

Will Apollo, Max, Metropolis outshine peers in Q2? Here's what analysts say

Ananth Narayan

Ex-trader Ananth Narayan, who led Jane Street probe, ends term at Sebi

market outlook and top stock picks

Trading guide: Key Nifty levels to watch; HDFC Securities' top two stocks

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon