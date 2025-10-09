Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee edges up from record lows as dollar weakens; opens higher at 88.75/$

Rupee edges up from record lows as dollar weakens; opens higher at 88.75/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened four paise higher at 88.75 against the greenback on Thursday

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Rupee traded higher on Thursday, paring losses after closing at fresh lows in the previous session, amid a slight decline in the US dollar’s value.
 
The domestic currency opened four paise higher at 88.75 against the greenback on Thursday, according to Bloomberg. The currency has fallen 3.67 per cent so far this year, while it hit a closing low of 88.79 on Wednesday.
 
The Indian Rupee, which closed near record lows on Wednesday, is expected to open at around 88.74 per dollar this morning, continuing to trade within a narrow range of 88.70-88.80, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.
 
   
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) bought about ₹81.28 crore, mainly driven by participation in ongoing initial public offerings (IPOs), with Tata Capital’s issue subscribed three times, while LG Electronics' fully subscribed IPO remains open today, analysts said. 
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was reportedly active near the 88.80 level, preventing the currency from breaching that mark, Bhansali said. Market participants remain uncertain about when the Rupee might cross this resistance. "Importers are advised to buy on small dips, while exporters are holding off on selling until a clear break above 88.80, keeping a stop loss at 88.45."

Also Read

market outlook and top stock picks

Trading guide: Key Nifty levels to watch; HDFC Securities' top two stocks

Religare Broking's top stock picks today

Further consolidation ahead for Nifty? Here's today's outlook and top picks

gold, gold stocks

Gold tops $4,000, silver hits record high as investors seek safe havens

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee hovers near record lows amid strengthening dollar; ends at 88.79/$

Jaguar Land Rover, JLR, Tata Motors

Tata Motors slips 2% on JLR Q2 sales update; trades lower for 4th day

 
Analysts noted that the potential US government shutdown and India's trade tariff issues with the US remain key factors that could influence the Rupee’s direction in the near term.
 
Over the past week, the pair has exhibited limited volatility, likely due to central bank interventions aimed at containing sharp fluctuations, Anindya Banerjee, head of currency & commodity research at Kotak Securities, said. "Continued foreign portfolio investment (FPI) outflows suggest sustained demand for dollars, which could exert upward pressure on dollar-rupee; however, exporter dollar sales and active Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervention are helping to cap the pair’s rise." 
 
The dollar index was slightly lower on Thursday a dat after it hit the highest level since early August. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was down 0.17 per cent at 98.74.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices edged down after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire plan, which eased Middle-East risk premiums. Brent crude price was down 0.59 per cent at 65.86 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 0.69 per cent at 62.12 per barrel, as of 9:05 AM IST.  

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 9, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open flat; Pharma, realty, IT stocks rally, banks cap upside

Hospital beds

Will Apollo, Max, Metropolis outshine peers in Q2? Here's what analysts say

Ananth Narayan

Ex-trader Ananth Narayan, who led Jane Street probe, ends term at Sebi

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stocks to Watch today, Oct 9: TCS, Prestige Estates, Coal India, Senco Gold

Asian markets

Asian stocks rise on AI optimism, oil slips after Gaza ceasefire deal

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Brent crude oil currency market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon