Eid holiday: Are stock markets NSE & BSE open for trading on June 17?

Trading on the Indian stock market will resume on Tuesday, June 18, according to the BSE and NSE websites

Bombay Stock Exchange, BSE

(Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain shut on Monday, June 17, in observance of Bakrid.

According to the BSE's official website, the equity segment, equity derivative segment, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segment will also be closed on this day.
The Indian stock market will resume trading on Tuesday, June 18 at 9:15 am, following a fifteen-minute pre-opening session commencing at 9:00 am, the BSE and NSE websites stated.

Additionally, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) will be closed for the morning session on June 17. However, it will reopen for the evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:30 pm/11:55 pm.

Can you use ATMs on bank holidays?


Despite the closure of banks on holidays, ATMs will remain operational.

When is the next stock market holiday in 2024?


The next scheduled holiday for the Indian stock market in 2024 is on July 17, marking Muharram.

Complete list of stock market holidays in 2024


In 2024, the BSE listed 14 holidays for the equity, equity derivatives, and SLB segments.

The markets were closed on the following dates:
- Republic Day (January 26)
- Mahashivaratri (March 8)
- Holi (March 25)
- Good Friday (March 29)
- Ramzan Eid (April 11)
- Ram Navami (April 17)
- Maharashtra Day (May 1)

Upcoming holidays in 2024 include:
 

- Bakrid (June 17)
- Muharram (July 17)
- Independence Day (August 15)
- Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (October 2)
- Diwali (November 1)
- Gurunanak Jayanti (November 15)
- Christmas (December 25)

