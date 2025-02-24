Monday, February 24, 2025 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nukleus Office Solutions IPO opens today; check price band, GMP, key dates

The Nukleus Office Solutions IPO is available at Rs 234 per share, with a lot size of 600 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 600 shares and in multiples thereof

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Nukleus Office Solutions IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of co-working and managed office space provider Nukleus Office Solutions opens for public subscription today, February 20, 2025. At the upper end, the company seeks to raise Rs 31.70 crore from the public offering, which comprises an entirely fresh issue of 1.35 million equity shares.
 
Here are the key details of the Nukleus Office Solutions IPO from its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP):
 
Nukleus Office Solutions IPO price band, lot size
The Nukleus Office Solutions IPO is available at Rs 234 per share, with a lot size of 600 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 600 shares and in multiples thereof.
 
 
A retail investor would require a minimum of Rs 1,40,400 to bid for one lot of 600 shares. The minimum amount required by a High Net-Worth Individual (HNI) is Rs 2,80,800 for a minimum of 2 lots, or 2,400 shares.

Nukleus Office Solutions IPO grey market premium (GMP)
The unlisted shares of Nukleus Office Solutions were trading flat at Rs 234 per share in the grey market, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. Thus, the Nukleus Office Solutions IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) remains nil today.
 
Nukleus Office Solutions IPO allotment date, listing date
The Nukleus Office Solutions IPO will remain open for subscription tentatively until Thursday, February 27, 2025. Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of Nukleus Office Solutions IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, February 28, 2025.  READ: Swasth Foodtech IPO ends today; check subscription data, GMP, listing date
 
The company’s shares are likely to be credited into the demat account on Monday, March 3, 2025.
 
Shares of Nukleus Office Solutions are slated to list on the BSE SME, tentatively on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
 
Nukleus Office Solutions IPO registrar, lead manager
Bigshare Services serves as the registrar for the public offering of Nukleus Office Solutions IPO, while Sundae Capital Advisors acts as the sole book-running lead manager.
 
Nukleus Office Solutions IPO objective
Nukleus Office Solutions intends to utilise the proceeds from the public offering for capital expenditure and security deposits towards the establishment of new centers, and for building up the technology platform, integrating all centers, online client interaction, and mobile applications. The company will further utilise the proceeds for advertising expenses to enhance the visibility of the brand and for general corporate purposes.
 
About Nukleus Office Solutions
Incorporated in 2019, Nukleus Office Solutions offers co-working and managed office spaces in Delhi NCR. The company's services cater to startups, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises, professionals, and entrepreneurs. The company operates flexible workspaces and managed offices in Delhi NCR. 
 

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

