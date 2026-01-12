Embassy Developments shares rise 4% on post Q3 update; details here

Monday, January 12, 2026 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:20 AM IST

Embassy Developments shares rose 4.2 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day high at ₹69.9 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company posted its Q3FY26 business update.  
 
At 11:08 AM, Embassy Developments’ share price was trading 1.63 per cent higher at ₹68.12 on the BSE. In comparison, the Sensex was down 0.61 per cent at 83,067.41. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹9,472.99 crore, with its 52-week high at ₹163.7 per share and a 52-week low at ₹55.8 per share.

Embassy Developments Q3 business update 

In the December quarter (Q3FY26), the company recorded strong pre-sales of ₹1,392 crore during Q3FY26, representing a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) growth of 240 per cent compared to Q2FY26.
 
 
Collections in Q3 FY26 were approximately ₹415 crore, marking a 15 per cent Q-o-Q increase. Cumulative collections for the nine months of FY26 stood at ₹1,096 crore.
 
As of December 31, 2025, the company’s net institutional debt is approximately ₹2,939 crore.

Key updates of the quarter:
  • The company received RERA approvals for four projects, namely Embassy Citadel (Worli, Mumbai), Embassy Greenshore (North Bengaluru), Embassy Eden (North Bengaluru), and Embassy Verde Phase 2 (North Bengaluru), with an aggregate estimated gross development value (GDV) exceeding ₹12,800 crore.
  • Received the Occupancy Certificate (OC) for 239 apartments at Serene Amara, a senior living project being developed through a joint venture with Columbia Pacific Communities in Bengaluru.
  • Based on current momentum and pipeline visibility, the company continues to remain on track to achieve its full-year pre-sales guidance of ₹5,000 crore for FY26.
Embassy Developments (formerly Equinox India Developments Limited and earlier Indiabulls Real Estate Limited) was incorporated in 2006 with a portfolio spanning residential, commercial and SEZ projects across major Indian metros.
 
The company has a growing presence in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Jodhpur, Vadodara, Visakhapatnam, and Indore. Its portfolio spans mid-income, premium, and luxury segments, thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of a modern India.

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:19 AM IST

