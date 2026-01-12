Signatureglobal share price falls 7% on Q3 update; is it good time to buy?

Following the news, the company’s share price dropped as much as 7.37 per cent to log an intraday low of ₹937.3 per share on the NSE on Monday.

Though the stock has pared the losses partially, it continues to trade in the negative territory. At 10:17 AM, Signatureglobal (India) shares were trading at ₹951.55 apiece, reflecting a 5.69 per cent drop from the previous close of ₹1008.95. The benchmark BSE Sensex, meanwhile, was trading lower by 456 points or 0.55 per cent at 83,119.

A combined total of approximately 0.8 million equity shares of Signatureglobal (India), valued at ₹79 crore, had changed hands across the NSE and BSE so far on Monday. .

Signatureglobal (India) Q3FY26 update

The company has informed the exchange that it has achieved pre-sales of ₹6,680 crore in 9MFY26 and ₹2,020 crore for Q3FY26 , in comparison to ₹8,670 crore in 9MFY25 and ₹2,770 crore for Q3FY25. The overall market environment, Signatureglobal (India) said, has turned softer and that has impacted the company.

"Admittedly, we will not be able to meet our pre-sales guidance of ₹12,700 crore, which looked comfortable a few months back. However, we will attempt to maintain sales at the same levels as last year. Launches continue to remain on track," said Signatureglobal (India) in a regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, the company’s average sales realisation stood at ₹15,182 per sq. ft. in 9MFY26 versus ₹12,457 per sq. ft. in FY25. Higher realizations, the company said, were driven by increased sales in premium markets and sales price increases across key regions. Additionally, the company’s collections were ₹3,090 crore in 9MFY26 and ₹1,230 crore for Q3FY26, in comparison to ₹3,210 crore for 9MFY25 and ₹1,080 crore for Q3FY25.

"Our collections continue to improve, and we are relatively more sanguine on this front in terms of the guidance given," said Signatureglobal (India).

Further, the company’s net debt stood at ₹1,020 crore at the end of 9MFY26, in comparison to ₹880 crore at the end of FY25.

CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Should you buy, sell or hold Signatureglobal shares Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities, believes that while Signatureglobal has not met market expectations or its internal targets for top-line growth, the company's recent performance and price correction should be seen in context. According to Tapse, the management's statement about the reasons behind the shortfall may temporarily dampen sentiment, but the correction could present a buying opportunity. "The balance sheet will continue to remain in a very healthy situation, and good collections will enable us to get back onto the growth path in the near future," said Signatureglobal (India).

Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental equity research at SBICAPS Securities, meanwhile, expects near-term volatility to persist in the company’s shares due to the cautious commentary from management. However, he anticipates stock-specific opportunities in the sector, given the current market outlook. Tapse further pointed out that the company had clearly outlined why it missed its targets, and importantly, it did not project ongoing challenges for the next financial year. “The company has not indicated that this issue will persist into the next quarter or beyond. The management’s optimistic outlook should be viewed as a positive signal, and this price discount could present a good opportunity for investors,” said Tapse.

"As management has shown a cautious outlook, the stock may experience near-term volatility. Investors may consider rotating their money into other sector players who have performed well," he said.

