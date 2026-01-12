Lemon Tree Hotels rises 4% as Warburg Pincus to invest in arm Fleur Hotels

Lemon Tree Hotel share price today: Lemon Tree Hotels share price rose on Monday as the company unveiled a business restructuring plan and announced an Lemon Tree Hotels share price rose on Monday as the company unveiled a business restructuring plan and announced an investment from Warburg Pincus in its arm, Fleur Hotels

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE The counter pared gains to trade 1.43 per cent to ₹152 as of 10:13 AM, as compared to a 0.46 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Lemon Tree Hotels share price rise today?

Lemon Tree Hotels announced a corporate restructuring plan , through which it will unlock value by creating two differentiated entities. Under the arrangement, Lemon Tree Hotels will act as a pure-play asset-light company focused on hotel management, brand and loyalty, and distribution services, the company said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

That apart, Lemon Tree Hotels will merge two of its wholly-owned subsidiaries -- Carnation Hotels and Hamstede Living into itself, as per the exchange filing. Other four wholly-owned subsidiaries of Lemon Tree Hotels will be merged into Fleur Hotels through the issuance of shares to Lemon Tree Hotels.

Post the corporate restructuring, Lemon Tree Hotels’ shareholding structure will remain unchanged. Meanwhile, Fleur Hotels will see a significant change in ownership.

After the corporate restructuring, Lemon Tree Hotels will own 41.03 per cent stake in Fleur Hotels, while Warburg Pincus will own 26.01 per cent stake, according to the exchange filing.

Before the merger, Warburg Pincus will acquire APG Strategic Real Estate Pool N.V’s 41.09 per cent stake in Fleur Hotels.

Post the restructuring, Fleur Hotels will also list as a separate entity on the exchanges. The scheme of arrangement is subjected to regulatory and shareholders' approval, Lemon Tree Hotels said in the exchange filing.

Analyst View:

Overall, Lemon Tree Hotels is doing a strategic realignment to sharpen business focus and accelerate growth, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Warburg Pincus’ entry and the equity infusion will strengthen Fleur Hotels' ownership and leasing platform, while Lemon Tree Hotels transitions into a pure-play, asset-light hotel management and franchise business with clear operational separation and strategic accountability, the brokerage said.

The hotel management company's asset-light business has grown rapidly with high margins and low capital intensity. Their hospitality assets also supported the rapid growth. Both businesses deliver balanced and resilient earnings, the brokerage said.

Motilal Financial Services expects Lemon Tree Hotels to report a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11 per cent, 13 per cent, and 26 per cent in revenue, Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda), and profit before tax (PAT) over the financial years 2025 and 2028.

The brokerage has a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹200, which implies 33 per cent upside from Friday's close price.