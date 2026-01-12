Manappuram Finance rallies 5% on heavy volumes in weak market; here's why

Manappuram Finance share price today

Shares of Manappuram Finance rallied 5 per cent to ₹298.70 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market. The stock price of the gold finance company had hit a record high of ₹320.95 on January 7, 2026.

At 10:20 AM; Manappuram Finance was quoting 4 per cent higher at ₹297.40 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Senex was down 0.44 per cent at 83,206. The average trading volumes at the counter more-than-doubled with a combined 8.14 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

In the past one year, Manappuram Finance has outperformed the market by soaring 72 per cent, as against 9 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

Why has Manappuram Finance outperformed the market on Monday?

On Friday, the stock price of Manappuram Finance had slipped 8 per cent amid reports that the company’s Bain deal may get delayed owing to regulatory concerns.

However, as per an exchange filing, Manappuram Finance has denied these media reports suggesting delays in its proposed transaction with Bain Capital, terming such reports as factually incorrect. The company stated that it has received Reserve Bank India (RBI) approvals for management changes at its subsidiaries and has completed all required regulatory filings, while the final transaction approval remains awaited.

In March 2025, Manappuram informed that Bain Capital has entered into definitive agreements to acquire joint control in Manappuram Finance, through its affiliates i.e., BC Asia Investments XXV Limited and BC Asia Investments XIV Limited (Bain Capital) in partnership with the Existing Promoters who will continue to stay fully invested. This strategic investment aims to fuel the company’s next phase of growth and drive transformation by enhancing operations, strengthening leadership, and expanding its presence across key segments.

“In respect of the change of control application filed with the RBI in relation to the Proposed Transaction, the necessary filings (including responses to clarifications sought from RBI) have been made with the RBI and final approval of the RBI for the Proposed Transaction is pending,” Manappuram Finance clarified on Friday, January 9, 2026. Further the company said it will keep the stock exchanges duly updated in this regard.

Manappuram Finance Q2 results

For the second quarter (July to September) of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), the company’s consolidated n et profit increased to ₹217 crore from ₹132 crore for Q1FY26 . The reduction in the losses of microfinance subsidies helped the company to report a higher consolidated profit. Consolidated assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹45,789 crore as on September 30, 2025 representing quarter-on-quarter growth of 3.4 per cent. Consolidated gold loan AUM grew 29.3 per cent year-on-year at ₹31,505 crore as on September 30, 2025. Share of gold loan in the company’s consolidated AUM increased to 69 per cent in Q2FY26, as against 53 per cent in Q2FY25.

The management said the gold loan business continues to be the primary driver for the company’s growth. AUM per branch has increased, reported by strong collateral base and improved customer retention. Looking ahead, the management remains optimistic about the trajectory of the gold loan business with responsible lending tools, technology-driven efficiency and customer-centric approach, the company is well-positioned to capitalize the next phase of industry expansion.