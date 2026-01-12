Ireda shares gain 4% on posting Q3 results; PAT up 38%, revenue 27%

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) shares rose 4.1 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day high at ₹142.3 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q3 results on Friday, after market hours.

At 9:49 AM, Ireda’s share price was trading 0.84 per cent higher at ₹137.8 on the BSE. In comparison, the Sensex was down 0.47 per cent at 83,182.28. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹38,711.21 crore, with its 52-week high at ₹222.75 per share and a 52-week low at ₹129.1 per share.

Ireda Q3 results recap

The company's revenue from operations surged 27 per cent to ₹2,102.29 crore, from ₹1,654 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's CMD, Pradip Kumar Das, said, "Ireda's strong financial performance this quarter reflects our commitment to accelerating India's renewable energy transition. The growth in loan disbursements, net worth and profitability underscores the trust placed by our stakeholders."

The company's loan book rose 28 per cent in Q3 to ₹87,975 crore from ₹68,960 crore in the year-ago quarter.

While disbursements jumped 32 per cent to ₹9,860 crore, from ₹7,449 crore in October-December FY25. Net worth increased to ₹13,537 crore from ₹9,842 crore, a 38 per cent rise.