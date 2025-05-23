Friday, May 23, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Bondada Engineering shares soar 10% on ₹9,000 crore solar project win

Bondada Engineering shares soar 10% on ₹9,000 crore solar project win

Shares of Bondada Engineering surged 10 per cent to hit an upper circuit, after it landed an order worth ₹9,000 crore from Andhra Pradesh

share market, stock market

share market, stock market

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Bondada Engineering surged 10 per cent to hit an upper circuit after it secured a solar power project from the government of Andhra Pradesh. 
 
Bondada Engineering's stock rose as much as 10 per cent during the day to hit an upper circuit of ₹425 per share. This compares to a 0.96 per cent advance in BSE Sensex as of 12:10 PM. This is the second time this month that the stock has hit the upper circuit breaker, the previous instance being on May 12 this year. 
 
Shares of the company snapped their three-day losing streak on Friday and have recovered over 25 per cent from their recent lows of ₹333, which it hit earlier this month. The counter has fallen 30 per cent this year, compared to a 4.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Sensex. Bondada Engineering has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,668.17 crore. 
 

Why did Bondada Engineering's shares rally? 

The company was awarded an order worth ₹9,000 crore from the Energy Department of Andhra Pradesh for the allocation of 2,000 MW (AC) / 2,600 MWp (DC) solar power capacity across various locations in Ananthapuramu and Sri Sathya Sai districts.

Also Read

pills, pharma

What drove Indoco Remedies share price 6% higher today? Top details inside

Stock market

Here's why Power Mech shares were buzzing in trade on May 23; details

Employees work inside a garment factory in Mumbai

Gokaldas Exports slips 10% in 2 days post Q4 results; time to buy?

Dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: Infosys, ITC, Trident, 17 others to go ex-date next week

cement, cement sector

Why did Ramco Cements share price fall 3% in trade on Friday, May 23?

 
The proposals received formal approval during the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting held on May 15, 2025, it said in an exchange filing on Friday. In line with the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Clean Energy Policy – 2024, the project is to be executed within 24 months.
 
The allocation follows detailed project proposals submitted by the company, covering solar developments in Roddam and Kothacheruvu mandals of Sri Sathya Sai district, as well as Gooty, Peddavadugur, Vidapanakallu, Peddapappur, and Narpala mandals in Ananthapuramu district. The said project is likely to create 3,900 employment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.  
 
This ₹9,000 crore order will bring Bondada Engineering’s total order book to over ₹14,000 crore, according to the statement. Additionally, the company expects to generate ₹1,160 crore in revenue from its Independent Power Producer (IPP) operations beginning the financial year 2029 (FY29).
 
"This strategic allocation marks a significant milestone for Bondada Engineering and reaffirms our commitment to contributing to India’s renewable energy ambitions through large-scale, sustainable infrastructure development," it said in the statement. 

About Bondada Engineering 

The company is a company based in India, primarily known for its involvement in engineering, construction, and infrastructure-related services. It is known for providing solutions in various sectors, including civil engineering, electrical, mechanical, and other related fields. 
 
It is involved in executing large-scale projects, delivering high-quality engineering services, and working across diverse sectors like industrial, residential, and commercial construction. 
 

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex surges 800 pts, Nifty above 24,800; SMIDs shine; ITC up 2%

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

Why did Waaree Energies, Premier Energies stock slip up to 11% in trade?

Prostarm Info Systems ipo

Prostarm Info Systems IPO opens on May 27; here's all you need to know

IPO, Initial public offerings

Kanodia Cement files papers with Sebi seeking approval to float IPO

Belrise Industries ipo

Belrise Industries IPO closes today; subscription rises 6x; GMP at 25%

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS WRAP Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon