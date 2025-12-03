Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 12:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Vodafone Idea share rallies 7% in 2 days on heavy volumes in weak market

Vodafone Idea share rallies 7% in 2 days on heavy volumes in weak market

Vodafone Idea clarified that it has already addressed the AGR issue in earlier disclosures and will update exchanges only if further developments occur.

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company’s sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea clarified that it has already addressed the AGR issue in earlier disclosures and will update exchanges only if further developments occur.

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Vodafone Idea share price today: Share price Vodafone Idea rallied 4 per cent to ₹10.59 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in otherwise a weak market. In the past two trading days, the stock price of telecom services provider has surged 7 per cent after the Union Telecom Minister statement that the Centre may finalise the telecom company's adjusted gross revenue (AGR) relief recommendations in the coming weeks.
 
At 11:57 AM, Vodafone Idea was quoting 3.4 per cent higher at ₹10.48, as compared to 0.31 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. As many as 790 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock price of Vodafone Idea had hit a 52-week high of ₹11.08 on November 14, 2025.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Why did Vodafone Idea rally 7% in 2 days?

 
Vodafone Idea clarified that it has already addressed the AGR issue in earlier disclosures and will update exchanges only if further developments occur. This is in response to the Union Telecom Minister statement that the Centre may finalise the telecom company's AGR relief recommendations in the coming weeks.
 
Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Monday, said the government is awaiting a formal request from Vodafone Idea before moving ahead on any relief measures, adding that the Supreme Court judgement is recent and needs careful evaluation, the CNBC-TV18 reported.
 
Meanwhile, the Hon’ble Supreme Court via its judgement dated October 27, 2025 and November 3, 2025 has permitted the Government of India to reconsider and take an appropriate decision with reference to the additional AGR demand as well as to comprehensively reassessing and reconciling all AGR dues, including interest and penalty, up to the Financial Year 2016-17. 

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, December 3, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty below 25,950; PSB index down 3%; Rupee crosses 90-mark

Shoppers Stop share price

Nuvama upgrades Shoppers Stop to 'Buy'; says recent correction offers entry

Angel One

Here's why Angel One share price declined 6% in trade on December 3

mid-tier IT, Persistent Systems, KPIT, Coforge, Mphasis, AI adoption, TCS, Infosys, FY25 results, IT revenue growth, tech services, deal closures

Nifty IT index up 1% in trade as rupee hits 90-mark against US dollar

Deep Industries share price

Deep Industries shares rise 5% in trade; here's what's driving stock

 
The management of Vodafone Idea in Q2FY26 earnings conference call on November 11, 2025 said they are in discussion with the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) for next steps on this matter.
 
According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the recent Supreme Court judgement allowing the GoI to re-evaluate AGR dues for Vodafone Idea is a positive outcome and could lead to the long-pending debt raise.  However, beyond a potential reduction in AGR dues (the brokerage firm assumes 50 per cent waiver), Vodafone Idea will also require favorable payment terms for both AGR and spectrum dues, along with tariff hikes and a reduction in competitive intensity in customer acquisitions, to ensure a sustained revival.
 
Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea narrowed its consolidated net loss during July to September quarter (Q2FY26) to ₹5,584 crore. The company had posted a net loss of ₹7,176 crore in the same period last year (Q2FY25). The company narrowed losses owing to a drop in finance costs, which the company said came from settlements from vendors which were earlier provisioned into its accounts. Lower forex fluctuation also contributed to the improved financials. The customer average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to ₹180 in Q2FY26 compared to ₹166 in Q2FY25, a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 8.7 per cent supported primarily by customer upgrades and tariff increase.
 
Disclaimer: The stock view/outlook has been suggested by Motilal Oswal. Views expressed are their own.
 
 

More From This Section

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee hits 90-mark against US dollar: Why, outlook and market strategy here

defence sector, defence, army, Armed forces

Nifty India Defence index down 2%; what's dragging defence stocks today?

stock market, BSE

Retail investors yank out ₹23,405 cr in 2 months even as markets rallypremium

trent ltd, tata group's retail arm

Trent tanks 42% so far in 2025; set for first yearly decline in 12 years

Chalet Hotels, Hotels

Chalet Hotels share price surges over 4% in overall weak market; here's why

Topics : Buzzing stocks Vodafone Idea stock market trading Market trends Q2 results telecom services Adjusted gross revenue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsBigg Boss voting trendManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon