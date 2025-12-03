Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vidya Wires IPO fully subscribed: Retail investors lead demand; GMP at 12%

Vidya Wires IPO Day 1 update: Retail individual investors (RIIs) led the response, subscribing to their allocated portion 1.86 times

Vidya Wires IPO

Vidya Wires IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Vidya Wires IPO subscription status Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Vidya Wires witnessed strong demand on its opening day, led primarily by retail investors. The issue was fully subscribed within two hours of opening on Wednesday, December 3, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
As of 12:06 PM, the ₹300-crore offering had received bids for 49.33 million shares against 43.34 shares on offer, translating to an overall subscription of 1.14 times.
 
Retail individual investors (RIIs) led the response, subscribing to their allocated portion 1.86 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) followed with a subscription of 96 per cent. However, the issue failed to secure any bids from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).
 

Vidya Wires IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹58 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹6 per share, or 11.5 per cent over the upper end of the price band of ₹48 to ₹52.  ALSO READ | Meesho vs Aequs vs Vidya Wires IPO: Which one should you bet on?

Vidya Wires IPO details

Vidya Wires IPO comprises a fresh issue of 52.7 million equity shares worth ₹274 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 5 million shares worth up to ₹26.01 crore. The company has set the price band for the IPO at ₹48-52 per share, with a lot size of 288 shares. 

A retail investor would need a minimum of ₹14,976 to bid for one lot (288 shares) of the Vidya Wires IPO, while an investment of ₹1,94,688 would be required to bid for the maximum limit of 13 lots (3,744 shares).
 
The public issue will remain open for subscription until Friday, December 5, 2025. The basis of allotment of Vidya Wires IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, December 8, 2025, and shares will be credited to investors' demat accounts on December 9. Vidya Wires shares are slated to list on the BSE and NSE, tentatively on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.  ALSO READ | Corona Remedies IPO price band at ₹1,008-1,062; check dates, GMP, objective

Vidya Wires IPO review

According to analysts at Angel One, at the upper price band of ₹52 per share, Vidya Wires is valued at a post-issue P/E of 22.94x, which appears reasonable compared to peers. The brokerage had assigned a 'Subscribe for Long Term', citing strong sector demand and upcoming ALCU capacity expansion expected to improve scale and margins.
 
According to SBI Securities, favourable industry tailwinds such as the growing adoption of EVs, capex on AI data centres and substantial capacity expansion in renewable energy are likely to bolster growth prospects in the coming years. "We recommend investors to subscribe to the issue at the cut-off price for a long-term investment horizon," the brokerage said.

Vidya Wires IPO objective

According to RHP, Vidya Wires plans to use ₹140 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for the new ALCU subsidiary plant, ₹100 crore for repayment/prepayment of borrowings, and the balance for general corporate purposes.

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

