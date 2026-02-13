Puravankara shares soar 11% as December quarter swings to profit

Shares of Puravankara Ltd. rose nearly 11 per cent on Friday after the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹59.94 crore in the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3-FY26), compared with a loss in the year-ago period.

The company's stock rose as much as 10.67 per cent during the day to ₹282.5 per share, the biggest intraday gain since January 14 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 9.5 per cent higher at ₹279.4 apiece, compared to a 1.08 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:20 AM.

Shares of the company rose to the highest level since October 2025 and currently trade at 14 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 17 per cent this year, compared to a 2.1 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Puravankara has a total market capitalisation of ₹6,621.22 crore.

Puravankara Q3 results

The company posted a net profit of ₹59.9 crore, compared with a loss of ₹92.4 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue surged to ₹1,069 crore from ₹318 crore a year earlier. Ebitda rose to ₹219 crore from ₹18.01 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while Ebitda margin expanded to 20.5 per cent from 5.7 per cent year on year.

During Q3FY2026, sales value rose 17 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by sustained demand across key markets and healthy price realisations, the company said in the statement. For the nine months ended FY26, sales volumes stood at 4.24 million square feet, with sales value of ₹3,859 crore, marking a 9 per cent Y-o-Y increase.

Operating cash inflows for the nine months stood at ₹3,504 crore, up 9 per cent Y-o-Y, resulting in a cash operating surplus of Rs 755 crore for the nine months of FY26. This single quarter’s performance has meaningfully offset a large part of the cumulative losses recorded in the previous two quarters, the company said.

"With healthy balance collections and surplus visibility from ongoing projects, we are well-positioned to support disciplined growth while continuing to strengthen our balance sheet," Ashish Puravankara, managing director, Puravankara, said. "The expansion of our development pipeline reinforces our long-term growth visibility in high-demand urban micro-markets."

The company's board approved the re-appointment of Ashish Ravi Puravankara as Managing Director for a further term of five years, from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2031, subject to shareholders’ approval through a postal ballot.