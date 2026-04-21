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Home / Markets / News / EQT becomes Asia's largest pvt equity fund with $15.6 bn fundraise

EQT becomes Asia's largest pvt equity fund with $15.6 bn fundraise

Private equity fundraising in Asia has revived in the last two years, with large-cap global investment firms attracting the largest share of allocations

large-cap funds, equity fund

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 11:04 PM IST

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Sweden-based global private equity firm EQT AB said on Tuesday it had completed fundraising for its new Asia-focused buyout fund after securing capital of $15.6 billion, making it the region’s largest private equity fund.
 
The fundraising reflects strong investor interest in Asia despite the global volatility fuelled by the Iran crisis. The fund, which will focus on control deals in sectors including technology, healthcare, and services, was oversubscribed with strong participation from existing investors and more than 75 new investors, EQT said.
 
Commitments to the BPEA Private Equity Fund IX were broadly balanced across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, with pension funds and sovereign wealth funds among the largest contributors, EQT said. 
 
 
About $14.9 billion of the fund will generate fees.
 
“The opportunity in Asia today has shifted from chasing growth to leading profound structural transformation,” said Hari Gopalakrishnan and Nicholas Macksey, deputy co-heads, Private Capital Asia at EQT.”

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 11:04 PM IST

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