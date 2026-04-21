Rolex Rings soars 16% on heavy volumes on share buyback plan

Rolex Rings share price

Rolex Rings soared 16 per cent to ₹162.10 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade after the company announced share buyback plan.

The stock of the auto parts & equipments company quoted close to its 52-week high of ₹166.12 touched on June 6, 2025. Thus far in the month of April 2026, the market price of Rollex Rings has zoomed 46 per cent.

At 12:49 PM; Rolex Rings quoting 15 per cent higher at ₹160.20, as compared to 0.85 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped multiple-fold, with 1.07 million shares representing 0.4 per cent of the total equity changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Rolex Rings to consider share buyback

Rolex Rings on Monday, April 20, 2026, after market hours informed BSE that the meeting of the board of directors of the company was scheduled on April 23, 2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve proposal to buy back equity shares of the company.

Rolex Rings overview, outlook

Rolex Rings is engaged in manufacturing of forged & machined bearing rings and automotive components.

For the October to December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26), Rolex Rings reported more 100 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹47.8 crore, due to higher other income and lower raw material cost. The company had posted PAT of ₹20.2 crore in Q3FY25. Revenue from operations grew 5.7 per cent year-on-year at ₹274.80 crore as against ₹259.9 crore in the year ago quarter. Other income jumped to ₹17.4 crore from ₹3.9 crore.

The company recorded 10 per cent improvement in exports to Europe over Q2, /25 per cent improvement over FY25 which was offset by 10 per cent downfall in exports to US over Q2/ 30 per cent down over F25. The management said tariff hangs over expected to be normal from Q1FY27. The growth visibility is in auto components, driven by order book from Europe. The company added couple of new customers in Q3FY26.

Rolex Rings’ customer base is diversified across automotive (including all major internal combustion engine (ICE), Hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) platforms), industrial machinery, renewable energy, wind, and railways. Exports maintained a slight edge (52 per cent) over domestic sales (48 per cent), underscoring global competitiveness in FY25. ROIC-driven shift towards advanced automotive and EV components, expanding the margin pool and enabling Rolex to command higher market share in emerging premium sectors.

The global automotive sector continues to be primarily driven by ICE vehicles, with hybrids also gaining momentum as consumers and manufacturers prioritize reliability and access to mature supply chains. While EV adoption is progressing, its growth remains restricted worldwide due to technological barriers, infrastructure gaps, and regional market preferences, Rolex Rings said in its FY25 annual report.