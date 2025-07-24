Ex-date alert! HDFC Bank, LIC, 52 others to trade ex-dividend on July 25

Dividend stocks: Shares of HDFC Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), 3M India, Abbott India, UltraTech Cement, ICRA, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, and 47 other companies are set to remain in the spotlight during Thursday's July 24 trading session following their announcements of dividend rewards for their respective shareholders.
Other notable names include Akzo Nobel India, Bharti Hexacom, Union Bank of India, Zydus Lifesciences, Info Edge (India), Ksolves India, Kirloskar Brothers, Jubilant Pharmova, Fortis Healthcare, Divis Laboratories, Central Bank of India, Lupin, and Tube Investments of India.
According to the data available on the BSE, shares of all these companies are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, July 24, 2025. The ex-date marks the day when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends. Thus, investors must own the stock before the ex-date to be eligible for these benefits. The companies, however, determine the list of shareholders who qualify for the corporate action on the record date.
Among the companies, 3M India has the highest dividend of ₹545 per share, which includes a final dividend of ₹160 per share and a special dividend of ₹375 per share for its shareholders. The company has also set the record date on July 25, 2025, to ascertain the shareholders' eligibility for the said corporate announcements.
This is followed by Abbott India, which has decided to pay a final dividend of ₹475 per share to its shareholders for FY25. The company has also fixed the record date on July 25 for the said announcements.
Among others, UltraTech Cement has announced a final dividend of ₹77.50 for FY25 for its shareholders, ICRA will pay a final dividend of ₹60 per share, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced a final dividend of ₹12 per share, and HDFC Bank has declared a special dividend of ₹5 per share for its shareholders.
Here is the complete list of companies that are set to trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2025:
|
Company
|
Ex-date
|
Purpose
|
Record date
|
3M India
|
July 25, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹160
|
July 25, 2025
|
3M India
|
July 25, 2025
|
Special Dividend - ₹375
|
July 25, 2025
|
Abbott India
|
July 25, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹475
|
July 25, 2025
|
Akzo Nobel India
|
July 25, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹30
|
July 25, 2025
|
Albert David
|
July 25, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹5
|
July 25, 2025
|
Arvind
|
July 25, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹3.75
|
July 25, 2025
|
Arvind SmartSpaces
|
July 25, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹6
|
July 25, 2025
|
Associated Alcohols & Breweries
|
July 25, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹2
|
July 25, 2025
|
Bemco Hydraulics
|
July 25, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2
|
July 25, 2025
|
Bhageria Industries
|
July 25, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹1.50
|
July 25, 2025
|
Bharti Hexacom
|
July 25, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹10
|
July 25, 2025
|
BN Rathi Securities
|
July 25, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|
July 25, 2025
|
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency
|
July 25, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹5
|
July 25, 2025
|
Capital Small Finance Bank
|
July 25, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹4
|
July 25, 2025
|
Central Bank of India
|
July 25, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹0.20
|
July 25, 2025
|
Centum Electronics
|
July 25, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹6
|
July 25, 2025
|
Divis Laboratories
|
July 25, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹30
|
July 25, 2025
|
Fine Organic Industries
|
July 25, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹11
|
July 26, 2025
|
Flex Foods
|
July 25, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|
July 25, 2025
|
Fortis Healthcare
|
July 25, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
July 25, 2025
|
GMM Pfaudler
|
July 25, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
July 25, 2025
|
GOCL Corporation
|
July 25, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹10
|
July 25, 2025
|
HB Stockholdings
|
July 25, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹1
|
July 25, 2025
|
HDFC Bank
|
July 25, 2025
|
Special Dividend - ₹5
|
July 25, 2025
|
ICRA
|
July 25, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹60
|
July 25, 2025
|
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
|
July 25, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹5
|
July 25, 2025
|
Infobeans Technologies
|
July 25, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
July 25, 2025
|
Jubilant Ingrevia
|
July 25, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2.50
|
July 25, 2025
|
Jubilant Pharmova
|
July 25, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹5
|
July 25, 2025
|
Julien Agro Infratech
|
July 25, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹0.020
|
July 25, 2025
|
KEC International
|
July 25, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹5.50
|
July 25, 2025
|
Kirloskar Brothers
|
July 25, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹7
|
July 25, 2025
|
Ksolves India
|
July 25, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹1
|
July 25, 2025
|
Life Insurance Corporation of India
|
July 25, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹12
|
July 25, 2025
|
Lupin
|
July 25, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹12
|
July 25, 2025
|
Mafatlal Industries
|
July 25, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
July 25, 2025
|
Mukand
|
July 25, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2
|
July 25, 2025
|
Info Edge (India)
|
July 25, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹3.60
|
July 25, 2025
|
Nelcast
|
July 25, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹0.50
|
July 25, 2025
|
Nitta Gelatin India
|
July 25, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹6
|
July 25, 2025
|
Nitta Gelatin India
|
July 25, 2025
|
Special Dividend - ₹2
|
July 25, 2025
|
Oberoi Realty