Ex-date alert! HDFC Bank, LIC, 52 others to trade ex-dividend on July 25

Here is the complete list of companies that are set to trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2025

SI Reporter New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Dividend stocks: Shares of HDFC Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), 3M India, Abbott India, UltraTech Cement, ICRA, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, and 47 other companies are set to remain in the spotlight during Thursday's July 24 trading session following their announcements of dividend rewards for their respective shareholders.
 
Other notable names include Akzo Nobel India, Bharti Hexacom, Union Bank of India, Zydus Lifesciences, Info Edge (India), Ksolves India, Kirloskar Brothers, Jubilant Pharmova, Fortis Healthcare, Divis Laboratories, Central Bank of India, Lupin, and Tube Investments of India.
 
According to the data available on the BSE, shares of all these companies are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, July 24, 2025. The ex-date marks the day when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends. Thus, investors must own the stock before the ex-date to be eligible for these benefits. The companies, however, determine the list of shareholders who qualify for the corporate action on the record date.
 
 
Among the companies, 3M India has the highest dividend of ₹545 per share, which includes a final dividend of ₹160 per share and a special dividend of ₹375 per share for its shareholders. The company has also set the record date on July 25, 2025, to ascertain the shareholders' eligibility for the said corporate announcements.
 
This is followed by Abbott India, which has decided to pay a final dividend of ₹475 per share to its shareholders for FY25. The company has also fixed the record date on July 25 for the said announcements.
 
Among others, UltraTech Cement has announced a final dividend of ₹77.50 for FY25 for its shareholders, ICRA will pay a final dividend of ₹60 per share, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced a final dividend of ₹12 per share, and HDFC Bank has declared a special dividend of ₹5 per share for its shareholders.
 
Here is the complete list of companies that are set to trade ex-dividend on July 25, 2025: 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
3M India July 25, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹160 July 25, 2025
3M India July 25, 2025 Special Dividend - ₹375 July 25, 2025
Abbott India July 25, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹475 July 25, 2025
Akzo Nobel India July 25, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹30 July 25, 2025
Albert David July 25, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹5 July 25, 2025
Arvind July 25, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3.75 July 25, 2025
Arvind SmartSpaces July 25, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹6 July 25, 2025
Associated Alcohols & Breweries July 25, 2025 Dividend - ₹2 July 25, 2025
Bemco Hydraulics July 25, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 July 25, 2025
Bhageria Industries July 25, 2025 Dividend - ₹1.50 July 25, 2025
Bharti Hexacom July 25, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹10 July 25, 2025
BN Rathi Securities July 25, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 July 25, 2025
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency July 25, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹5 July 25, 2025
Capital Small Finance Bank July 25, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹4 July 25, 2025
Central Bank of India July 25, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.20 July 25, 2025
Centum Electronics July 25, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹6 July 25, 2025
Divis Laboratories July 25, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹30 July 25, 2025
Fine Organic Industries July 25, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹11 July 26, 2025
Flex Foods July 25, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 July 25, 2025
Fortis Healthcare July 25, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 July 25, 2025
GMM Pfaudler July 25, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 July 25, 2025
GOCL Corporation July 25, 2025 Dividend - ₹10 July 25, 2025
HB Stockholdings July 25, 2025 Dividend - ₹1 July 25, 2025
HDFC Bank July 25, 2025 Special Dividend - ₹5 July 25, 2025
ICRA July 25, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹60 July 25, 2025
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys July 25, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹5 July 25, 2025
Infobeans Technologies July 25, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 July 25, 2025
Jubilant Ingrevia July 25, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.50 July 25, 2025
Jubilant Pharmova July 25, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹5 July 25, 2025
Julien Agro Infratech July 25, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.020 July 25, 2025
KEC International July 25, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹5.50 July 25, 2025
Kirloskar Brothers July 25, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹7 July 25, 2025
Ksolves India July 25, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 July 25, 2025
Life Insurance Corporation of India July 25, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹12 July 25, 2025
Lupin July 25, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹12 July 25, 2025
Mafatlal Industries July 25, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 July 25, 2025
Mukand July 25, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 July 25, 2025
Info Edge (India) July 25, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3.60 July 25, 2025
Nelcast July 25, 2025 Dividend - ₹0.50 July 25, 2025
Nitta Gelatin India July 25, 2025 Dividend - ₹6 July 25, 2025
Nitta Gelatin India July 25, 2025 Special Dividend - ₹2 July 25, 2025
First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

