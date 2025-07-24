Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 08:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Analysts stay bullish on Infosys after steady Q1 show; Should you buy in?

Analysts stay bullish on Infosys after steady Q1 show; Should you buy in?

Backed by large deals, Infosys raised the lower end of its guidance to 1 per cent from nil growth it had guided a quarter earlier. Analysts reiterated their bullish calls

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Sai Aravindh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Infosys Ltd. retained bullish calls from several brokerages after the information technology (IT) major posted better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26).
 
As the tech firm only raised the lower end of its revenue guidance, analysts said that this reflects heightened global uncertainties. 
  The net profit of Bengaluru-based company came in at ₹6,921 crore, marking a sequential decline of 1.6 per cent. The top line grew 3.3 per cent on quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹42,279 crore. Both the numbers beat Bloomberg estimates, where analysts had estimated a net profit of ₹6,778 crore and revenue of ₹41,724 crore.
 
 
The second-largest software-services provider raised the lower end of its guidance to 1 per cent from nil growth it had guided a quarter earlier. A quarter of strong deal wins worth $3.8 billion helped the company raise the guidance at the lower end, Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka said.
 
For the IT giant, financial services and manufacturing, which contributed 28 per cent and 16 per cent to the top line, respectively, were up 5.6 per cent and 12.2 per cent. Growth in manufacturing was a contrast at a time when other companies have seen their revenue hammered due to tariff fears. 

Also Read

PremiumColgate-Palmolive, Colgate

Weak demand outlook to weigh on sales, margins of Colgate Palmolive

PremiumPaytm

Paytm hit 52-week high after posting Q1, but soon pares gain; Buy or Sell?

YES BANK

YES Bank shares consolidate post Q1; ICICI Securities upgrades to 'Hold'

VA Tech WABAG, Water treatment plant

VA Tech share up 3% as MOFSL initiates coverage with 'Buy'; 25% upside eyed

PremiumBajaj Finance

Anup Saha resigns as Bajaj Fin MD: Impact & investment strategy explained

Analysts on Infosys Q1 results 

Infosys reported decent Q1 results, with revenue in constant currency (CC) terms significantly ahead of estimates, Nuvama Institutional Equities said. Infosys delivered solid growth, both in magnitude and quality, supported by a reduction in third-party revenue, the brokerage said. While the guidance upgrade was modest, it appears reasonable in light of prevailing macro uncertainties.
 
Nuvama retained their 'Buy' rating with a revised target price of ₹1,850 per share from ₹1,700 apiece earlier.
 
The operating environment remains challenging for Infosys across several verticals, particularly where discretionary spending is under scrutiny, analysts at Centrum Broking said. Segments such as communications, high-tech, and retail continue to witness cautious IT budgets, while financial services and energy offer opportunities, it said.  
  Despite macro headwinds, Infosys' hiring plans for FY26 remain intact, indicating management’s confidence in deal conversions and execution capabilities, according to Centrum Broking. The 'Buy' rating was maintained with a revised target price of ₹1,942 apiece. 
 
The company narrowed its FY26 revenue growth guidance, reflecting its Q1 performance, robust large deal wins, M&A contribution, and prevailing macroeconomic uncertainty, analysts at Emkay Global said. It expects the first half of the year to outperform the second half. 
 
The upper end of the guidance assumes macro stability, while the lower end factors in risks from further deterioration in the external environment, Emkay said. The brokerage maintained FY26-28 earnings estimates and reiterated their 'Buy' rating with a target price of ₹1,750 per share. 
  ALSO READ: Tata Chairman N Chandrasekaran's compensation up 15% at ₹156 crore in FY25

More From This Section

initial public offering, IPO

Savy Infra IPO booked 114x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

ipo market listing share market

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO opens today; GMP up 9%; should you subscribe?

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty up; Asia buzzing; Infosys, Nestle Q1; Brigade Hotel IPO in focus

Stock market

Stocks to Watch today, July 24: Infosys, Dr Reddy's, Coforge, Tata Consumer

share market, trading

Stock recommendation: How to trade Bajaj Finserv, Ashok Leyland today?

Topics : Stock Analysis Infosys India Inc earnings IT service Nifty IT stocks Infosys results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon