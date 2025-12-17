Ex-date alert! IOC, 4 others to remain in focus today; check full list

Shares of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Anirit Ventures are likely to remain in focus during Wednesday’s trading session following their announcements of corporate actions, including dividends and rights issues.
According to BSE data, these companies’ shares are set to trade ex-date tomorrow, December 18. Among them, IOC shares will go ex-dividend, while Anirit Ventures shares will turn ex-date for a rights issue. Investors must hold shares before the ex-date to be eligible for the respective benefits, although final entitlement is determined based on the shareholder list as of the record date.
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) interim dividend 2025
State-owned IOC said its board has declared an interim dividend of 50 per cent, amounting to ₹5 per equity share of face value ₹10 for FY2025–26. The dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or before January 11, 2026. In line with regulatory requirements, the Board has fixed Thursday, December 18, 2025, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible for the interim dividend.
Anirit Ventures rights issue
Anirit Ventures has informed the exchanges that its board has approved a rights issue of 1.20 crore equity shares of ₹10 each, aggregating ₹39.60 crore on full subscription. Existing shareholders will be entitled to two rights shares for every one held on the record date. The rights issue price has been fixed at ₹33 per share, including a premium of ₹23, with ₹23 payable at the time of application (including an ₹18 premium) and the balance payable through subsequent calls as determined by the Board.
The rights issue will open on Friday, December 26, 2025, with the last date for on-market renunciation set at Wednesday, December 31, 2025, and the issue closing on Monday, January 5, 2026. The record date for rights entitlement is December 18, 2025. Assuming full subscription, the company’s share capital will increase from 60 lakh to 1.80 crore equity shares.
Ex-dates today: eClerx Services, Krishival Foods, Sylph Technologies
Besides IOC and Anirit Ventures, shares of eClerx Services, Krishival Foods, and Sylph Technologies will also remain in focus as they trade ex-date today. According to BSE data, eClerx Services will go ex-date ahead of its equity share buyback, enabling the company to repurchase shares from shareholders at the announced price. Meanwhile, Krishival Foods will turn ex-date as part of its ongoing rights issue, giving existing shareholders the opportunity to subscribe to additional shares in proportion to their current holdings. Meanwhile, Sylph Technologies will trade ex-date as investors await the issuance of bonus shares, which will be allotted to shareholders on record.