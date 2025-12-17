Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / JM Financial retains 'Buy' on Eternal as Blinkit growth moderates in Q3FY26

JM Financial retains 'Buy' on Eternal as Blinkit growth moderates in Q3FY26

According to JM Financial, Blinkit's net order value (NOV) growth is likely to slow to around 13 per cent Q-o-Q in Q3FY26, compared with 25 per cent and 27 per cent growth in Q1 & Q2, respectively.

Zomato

The brokerage also noted that competitive aggression in quick commerce has intensified in recent months, with newer entrants such as Minutes, Now and JioMart rapidly expanding store coverage and deploying heavy promotional tactics to gain scale. | (P

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Domestic brokerage JM Financial has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on Eternal, even as it expects a near-term moderation in Blinkit’s sequential growth during the third quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26) due to heightened competition and an unfavourable base. 
 
The brokerage believes these pressures are transitory and do not alter its medium-to-long-term investment thesis, given Blinkit’s improving profitability trajectory and Eternal’s strong positioning across its consumer businesses.
 
According to JM Financial, Blinkit’s net order value (NOV) growth is likely to slow to around 13 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) in Q3FY26, compared with 25 per cent and 27 per cent growth in Q1 and Q2, respectively. This moderation is largely attributed to the early festive season boost seen in Q2, which created a tough comparison base, as well as rising competitive intensity in the quick commerce segment. Aggressive strategies by multiple players, including reduced minimum order value thresholds and zero or negligible delivery and service fees, are expected to weigh on near-term growth momentum.
 
 
Despite this sequential slowdown, JM Financial analysts highlighted that Blinkit’s year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth remains robust, with NOV expected to rise over 120 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3FY26, comfortably ahead of management’s guidance of 100 per cent+. For FY27, the brokerage has pencilled in 90 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Blinkit’s NOV, underscoring its confidence in the platform’s structural growth drivers.
 
The brokerage also noted that competitive aggression in quick commerce has intensified in recent months, with newer entrants such as Minutes, Now and JioMart rapidly expanding store coverage and deploying heavy promotional tactics to gain scale. However, JM Financial believes such strategies are unlikely to be sustainable over an extended period due to mounting losses. 

Also Read

stock market LIVE

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates lacklustre start for benchmarks; Asian markets trade mixed

Gold prices, titan share

Volume drop, buying shift: How high gold rates are impacting jewellery ind

Apar Industries share price

Apar Industries gets new 'Buy' from Antique; 20% stock upside seen

Tata power

Nuvama upgrades Tata Power to 'Hold' on improved FY30 growth visibility

Stock Market LIVE, December 17, 2026

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 17: Ola Electric, Vedanta, HDFC Bank, Akzo Nobel

 
Contrastingly, Blinkit’s relatively stronger unit economics and more efficient supply chain position it better to navigate this phase without materially compromising either growth or profitability. The report pointed out that Blinkit’s adjusted Ebitda loss per order stood at ₹7 in Q2FY26, compared with ₹84 for Instamart, highlighting its structural cost advantage.  JM Financial stressed that the quality of Blinkit’s growth remains superior to that of its peers. The platform continues to benefit from a large and engaged transacting user base, with no meaningful dilution in average order values or ordering frequency. This stability in user behaviour indicates resilient demand, even amid competitive pressures. Lower per-order losses further reinforce Blinkit’s advantage in unit economics, according to the brokerage.
 
On profitability, JM Financial expects Blinkit’s adjusted Ebitda losses to narrow sequentially over the coming quarters. The improvement is expected to be driven by take-rate expansion, operating leverage from the scaling up of dark stores and mother hubs, and margin benefits associated with its inventory-led business model. The brokerage forecasts an adjusted Ebitda margin of -0.9 per cent in Q3FY26, compared with -1.8 per cent and -1.3 per cent in Q1 and Q2, respectively. Blinkit is expected to reach adjusted Ebitda break-even around Q1FY27, assuming competitive intensity remains within current levels.
 
Beyond quick commerce, JM Financial also expects improving trends in food delivery, with NOV growth projected at 16 per cent Y-o-Y, up from 13-14 per cent in the first half of FY26. Food delivery margins are expected to remain stable at 5.3 per cent of NOV, in line with Q2FY26 levels.
 
That said, JM Financial reiterated that Eternal remains its preferred pick, citing market leadership, superior unit economics across its B2C businesses and a healthy balance sheet. 
 
The brokerage has maintained its ‘Buy’ recommendation with a revised December 2026 target price of ₹400, based on 75x NTM EPS, compared with 80x earlier, reflecting slightly tempered near-term growth expectations while retaining confidence in the long-term outlook.
 
Disclaimer: The view/outlook has been suggested by JM Financial. Views expressed are their own.
 
 

More From This Section

stock markets, trading

Growth guidance firm for Amber Ent, says BNP Paribas; retains 'Outperform'

Mahindra Finance

Loan growth, lower cost targets positive for M&M Financial Servicespremium

initial public offering, IPO, IPO Market

ICICI Pru AMC IPO subscribed 39x; attracts bids worth nearly ₹3 trillion

stock market, BSE

Markets fall for a second day; Nifty dips 0.6%, Smallcaps decline 1%

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court ruling throws light on misuse of petitions to stall IPOspremium

Topics : Share Market Today Stock Analysis Zomato Blinkit online food delivery Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus Turbo SeriesGoa Nightclub FireRedmi Note 15 5G SpecsIPL 2026 Auction LivePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon