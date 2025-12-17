Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 08:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nuvama upgrades Tata Power to 'Hold' on improved FY30 growth visibility

Nuvama upgrades Tata Power to 'Hold' on improved FY30 growth visibility

The brokerage's view followed an analyst meet held at Tata Power's Odisha Technology Centre, where management reiterated its long-term growth roadmap.

Nuvama on Tata Power stock

The company has guided for group capex of approximately ₹25,000 crore per annum until FY30E, with nearly 65 per cent directed toward renewables.

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Domestic brokerage Nuvama has upgraded Tata Power to ‘Hold’, citing improved visibility on achieving over 30GW of installed capacity by FY30E as large renewable and pumped storage projects in the pipeline mature toward the end of the decade. The brokerage has set a target price of ₹385 per share.
 
“We are upgrading Tata Power to ‘Hold’ on improved visibility of 30GW+ target capacity by FY30E (26GW already won), valuation rollover to FY28E and probable cash breakeven for Mundra UMPP,” said Subhadip Mitra, Vikram Datwani, Mahir Moondra and Divyam Sureka of Nuvama, in a note dated December 16, 2025.
 
The brokerage’s view followed an analyst meet held at Tata Power’s Odisha Technology Centre, where management reiterated its long-term growth roadmap. Tata Power maintained its FY30E targets of 30-35GW of capacity, including nearly 20GW of renewable energy, and profit after tax (PAT) of about ₹10,000 crore. Of the targeted capacity, 26GW has already been secured, strengthening execution confidence.
 
 
Renewable capacity additions are expected to accelerate to 2-2.5GW per annum from FY27E, compared with around 1.2GW planned for H2FY26. While near-term growth remains modest, Nuvama analysts highlighted that visibility improves materially in FY29-30E as large pumped storage projects (PSPs) move closer to commissioning.
 
Tata Power has around 9GW of PSP capacity under construction, which could enable nearly 30GW of round-the-clock (RTC) renewable supply. Key projects include the Bhivpuri PSP (1GW, capex ₹5,700 crore) and the Shirawata PSP (1.8GW, capex ₹7,850 crore), both targeted for commissioning by FY29-30E.

Also Read

stock market LIVE

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates lacklustre start for benchmarks; Asian markets trade mixed

Stock Market LIVE, December 17, 2026

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 17: Ola Electric, Vedanta, HDFC Bank, Akzo Nobel

Bharti Airtel, Airtel

ARPU gains, premiumisation to support Bharti Airtel's valuationspremium

The BSE Sensex on Tuesday recovered partly from the day's low on buying interest in Bharti Airtel and select bank stocks.

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex slides 533 pts, Nifty ends at 25,860; Realty, Banks drag, SMIDs weak

Stock Market Fall: Sensex sheds 500 pts, Nifty dips 150 pts in Tuesday's intra-day trade.

Sensex cracks 533 pts, Nifty ends at 25,860; why markets fell today?

 
The company has guided for group capex of approximately ₹25,000 crore per annum until FY30E, with nearly 65 per cent directed toward renewables. Cumulative renewable capex over five years is estimated at around ₹1.25 trillion. Despite the elevated investment cycle, Tata Power aims to maintain a net debt-to-equity ratio of 1.5-2x.
 
Regulated businesses continue to provide earnings support, analysts said. In Odisha distribution, a turnaround is underway, with AT&C losses improving by about 1.7 per centage points year-on-year in H1, while arrears collections reached nearly ₹2,000 crore, double the targeted level. Although losses remain high at around 33 per cent, investments in automation, SCADA systems and billing upgrades point to structural improvement. Regulated equity in Odisha is projected to grow 62 per cent by FY30E versus FY25, supported by annual capex of ₹1,300-1,400 crore.
 
In transmission, Tata Power plans to bid for two HVDC projects valued at ₹25,000-30,000 crore each, alongside 765kV transmission lines. One HVDC win has been factored into FY30E estimates. Distribution capex outside Odisha remains steady, with Mumbai seeing annual investments of ₹1,000-1,500 crore, while regulatory asset resolution in Delhi enables higher spending.
 
Nuvama noted that although growth is largely back-ended beyond FY28E, the Tata Power stock offers limited downside at current levels, having delivered near-zero returns over the past two years and trading about 13 per cent below its 52-week high. Improved cash breakeven prospects at Mundra UMPP further support the upgrade to ‘Hold,’ Nuvama analysts said.
 
Disclaimer: The view/outlook has been suggested by Nuvama. Views expressed are their own.
 
 

More From This Section

Mahindra Finance

Loan growth, lower cost targets positive for M&M Financial Servicespremium

initial public offering, IPO, IPO Market

ICICI Pru AMC IPO subscribed 39x; attracts bids worth nearly ₹3 trillion

stock market, BSE

Markets fall for a second day; Nifty dips 0.6%, Smallcaps decline 1%

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court ruling throws light on misuse of petitions to stall IPOspremium

Sebi

Sebi board likely to review MF fee structure, stock broker rulespremium

Topics : Share Market Today Stock Analysis Tata Power Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities Share price MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus Turbo SeriesGoa Nightclub FireRedmi Note 15 5G SpecsIPL 2026 Auction LivePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon