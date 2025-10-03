Friday, October 03, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi mulls stricter disclosure rules for billionaire family offices

Sebi mulls stricter disclosure rules for billionaire family offices

The discussions include asking family offices to disclose their entities, assets and investment returns for the first time, as well as a separate category to regulate the investment vehicles

SEBI

The Securities & Exchange Board of India wants more visibility into how sprawling family-run conglomerates invest in publicly traded securities. (Photo: Reuters)

Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Advait Palepu and Anto Antony
  India’s markets regulator has begun discussions on bringing family offices under its oversight, as the nation’s billionaires become a growing force on exchanges, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
The discussions include asking family offices to disclose their entities, assets and investment returns for the first time, as well as a separate category to regulate the investment vehicles, said the people who asked not to be identified discussing private information.
 
The Securities & Exchange Board of India wants more visibility into how sprawling family-run conglomerates invest in publicly traded securities and the potential risks, said the people. The watchdog held meetings with some of the nation’s biggest family offices earlier this year, and asked for written submissions from others, the people said. The final shape and timing of the new rules are unclear, the people said. There is no specific regulation for family offices in India currently. 
 

Also Read

Nuvama, Nuvama group

Nuvama Wealth gets Sebi approval to set up mutual fund business in India

SEBI

Pay safe, invest smart: Sebi's new @Valid UPI handles protect your money

initial public offering, IPO

Lalbaba Engineering, CJ Darcl Logistics and Jerai Fitness file draft IPO

initial public offerings, IPO

Sterlite Electric files IPO paper with Sebi to raise ₹1,500 crore

initial public offerings, IPO

Runwal Developers files draft papers with Sebi to raise ₹2,000 cr via IPO

 
The regulator did not respond to a request for comment.
 
The push shows how the country’s super-rich families have become dominant players with significant investments that can disrupt markets. Family offices, which numbered just a handful in India two decades ago, have emerged as important financiers to startups, investors in private equity and initial public offerings. Many invest through regulated entities like alternative investment funds or shadow lenders.
 
India is home to some of the world’s richest people, including oil-refinery tycoon Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth of $96.4 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and Gautam Adani, whose $89.6 billion fortune spans ports to coal trading.
 
Several family offices are already anchor investors in initial public offerings such as Wipro billionaire Azim Premji’s Premji Invest, the Bajaj automobile dynasty’s Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd., and the private investment firms of tech billionaires Shiv Nadar and Narayana Murthy, according to data from Prime Database, a capital markets data provider.
 
Single family offices are firms dedicated to managing the lives and the wealth of one main clan. In Singapore, they need to meet a minimum assets under management to benefit from tax incentives. In Hong Kong, single family offices do not need a license, but multi-family offices frequently do. 
 
While the firms represent one family, dozens of individuals, entities and companies may contribute to a family office’s capital in India. Sebi wants a better overview of how family members more broadly invest their wealth to avoid conflicts of interest and insider trading and other issues, a person with knowledge of the talks said. 
 
“Almost every founder of a listed company in the Nifty 1000 maintains at least one” investment entity in India or abroad and often several more, depending on the number of family branches, said Srinath Sridharan, corporate advisor and author of a book on succession planning.
 
“That means we’re looking at upwards of 3,000 entities, including real estate holding firms, that are separate from the operating businesses. Yet only a handful are professionally managed with formal governance and risk frameworks,” he said.
 
How Sebi chooses to define family offices and if it focuses narrowly on a few large outfits or opts for a more comprehensive approach will be critical, Sridharan said. 
 
In discussions with several of India’s largest family offices, the markets regulator has also sought views on allowing the firms to participate as qualified institutional buyers, they said. 
 
That would give them preferential allocation in initial public offerings, and bring family offices into line with other large market participants, such as mutual funds, insurance companies and big funds that invest from abroad. Previously the regulator had sought to restrict unregulated family investors from obtaining such access.

More From This Section

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

Mukul Agrawal portfolio: PTC Industries stock soars 9%, nears record high

stock market live

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty drop in seesaw trade; Metal, PSU banks lead; SMIDs in green

A drone flies over a neighborhood in Houston, Texas

Paras Defence up 4% on winning this deal from Defence Ministry; details

Atlantaa shares in focus

Atlantaa shares hit 20% upper circuit for 2nd day after ₹2,485-cr contract

share market, stock market

Black Box shares hit 5% upper circuit on partnering with Wind River

Topics : SEBI Family offices Indian markets Indian billionaires

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon