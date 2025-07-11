Friday, July 11, 2025 | 08:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
F&O Cues: Analyst suggests 'Bull Spread' on Bank Nifty, PFC; check details

F&O Cues: Analyst suggests 'Bull Spread' on Bank Nifty, PFC; check details

F&O strategy: Primary trend of the Bank Nifty remains positive as it is placed above its 50 and 100 day EMA

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

F&O trading strategy

Nandish Shah Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Derivative Strategy

BULL SPREAD Strategy on BANK NIFTY

  • Buy BANKNIFTY (31-July Expiry) 57,500 CALL at ₹497 and simultaneously sell 58,000 CALL at ₹319
  • Lot Size: 35
  • Cost of the strategy ₹178 (₹6,230 per strategy)
  • Maximum profit ₹11,270 If BANK NIFTY closes at or above 58,000 on 31 July expiry.
  • Breakeven Point ₹57,678
  • Risk Reward Ratio 1:1.81
  • Approx margin required ₹40,000

Rationale:

  • Primary trend of the Bank Nifty remains positive as it is placed above its 50 and 100 day EMA
  • Short term trend of the Index is positive as it is placed above its 20 day EMA
  • It has been forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the weekly chart.
  • Put writing is seen at 56,500-57,000 levels.
  • FIIS long to short ratio in the Index Futures stands near oversold level, suggesting higher possibility of a short covering by them in the coming days.

BULL SPREAD Strategy on PFC

  • Buy PFC (31-July Expiry) 430 CALL at ₹12 and simultaneously sell 450
  • CALL at ₹4.80
  • Lot Size 1,300
  • Cost of strategy ₹7.2 (₹9,360 per strategy)
  • Maximum profit ₹16,640 If PFC closes at or above ₹450 on 31 July expiry.
  • Breakeven Point ₹437.2
  • Risk Reward Ratio 1:1.78
  • Approx margin required ₹19,500

Rationale:

  • Long build up is seen in the PFC Futures, where we have seen 6 per cent rise in open interest with price rising by 2.80 per cent.
  • Short term trend remains positive, as the stock price is placed above its 5, 11 and 20 day EMA.
  • Primary trend turned positive as stock price closed above its 200 day EMA.
  • Oscillators like RSI and MFI are in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

