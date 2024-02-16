F&O strategy: Bull spread on McDowell for the February series

Derivative Strategy
BULL SPREAD Strategy on MCDOWELL
Buy MCDOWELL (29-FEB Expiry) 1150 CALL at Rs 26.7 & simultaneously sell 1200 CALL at Rs 10.4
Lot Size 700
Cost of the strategy Rs 16.3 (Rs 11,410 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 23,590; If MCDOWELL closes at or above Rs 1200 on 29 Feb expiry.
Breakeven Point Rs 1166.3
Risk Reward Ratio 1:2.07
Approx margin required Rs 28,000
Rationale:
-
Long build up is seen in the MCDOWELL Futures where we have seen 5 per cent rise in OI with price rising by 1.34 per cent.
-
The stock price has broken out on the daily chart, to close at all time high levels
-
The stock price has been forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the weekly charts.
- Oscillators like RSI and MFI are in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the stock.
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20%.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.