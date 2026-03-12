Sebi proposes easier rules for transmission of securities, raises limits
Markets regulator proposes higher thresholds for simplified documentation and straight-through processing for low-value cases to ease transmission of securities
BS Reporter
Listen to This Article
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday issued a consultation paper proposing changes to documentation requirements for transmission of securities and revision of threshold limits for simplified documentation.
The regulator proposed increasing the threshold for simplified documentation to ₹10 lakh for securities held in physical mode per listed entity or mutual fund units in statement of account form per asset management company, from ₹5 lakh currently. For securities held in dematerialised mode, the limit has been proposed to be increased to ₹30 lakh per beneficial owner from ₹15 lakh.
Sebi has also proposed introducing straight-through processing for low-value cases. Under the proposal, claims up to ₹10,000 in physical mode and ₹30,000 in dematerialised mode would be processed with minimal documentation.
More From This Section
Stock Market Close: Oil, gas supply crunch rattles St; Sensex drops 829 pts, Nifty ends below 23,700
Topics : SEBI Stock Market Market news
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 7:10 PM IST