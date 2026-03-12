Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 07:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Sebi proposes easier rules for transmission of securities, raises limits

Sebi proposes easier rules for transmission of securities, raises limits

Markets regulator proposes higher thresholds for simplified documentation and straight-through processing for low-value cases to ease transmission of securities

The regulator proposed increasing the threshold for simplified documentation to ₹10 lakh for securities held in physical mode per listed entity or mutual fund units in statement of account form per asset management company, from ₹5 lakh currently.

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 7:10 PM IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday issued a consultation paper proposing changes to documentation requirements for transmission of securities and revision of threshold limits for simplified documentation.
 
The regulator proposed increasing the threshold for simplified documentation to ₹10 lakh for securities held in physical mode per listed entity or mutual fund units in statement of account form per asset management company, from ₹5 lakh currently. For securities held in dematerialised mode, the limit has been proposed to be increased to ₹30 lakh per beneficial owner from ₹15 lakh. 
Sebi has also proposed introducing straight-through processing for low-value cases. Under the proposal, claims up to ₹10,000 in physical mode and ₹30,000 in dematerialised mode would be processed with minimal documentation.
 

Topics : SEBI Stock Market Market news

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 7:10 PM IST

