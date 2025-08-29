Friday, August 29, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / FMCG stocks rally: Colgate, GCPL, Dabur surge on GST rate rejig reports

FMCG stocks rally: Colgate, GCPL, Dabur surge on GST rate rejig reports

The FMCG index climbed up to 1.7 per cent before easing to trade 1.2 per cent higher at 9:50 AM, while the Nifty50 slipped 0.04 per cent

Colgate puts up a strong fight against Patanjali

FMCG stocks like Colgate, Dabur, HUL rallied on Friday

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies rose in Friday's muted trade amid reports that the Group of Ministers has finalised cutting Goods and Services Tax (GST) on these products to 5 per cent.
 
The gauge of the consumer stocks -- Nifty FMCG -- was the top sectoral gainer in trade, led by gains in Colgate-Palmolive (India), Godrej Consumer Products and Dabur India. The FMCG index climbed up to 1.7 per cent before easing to trade 1.2 per cent higher at 9:50 AM, while the benchmark Nifty50 slipped 0.04 per cent. 
 
Shares of Colgate rallied as much as 4.2 per cent, while Godrej Consumer and Dabur India rose 2.35 and 2.86 per cent, respectively, in Friday's intraday session. Stocks such as Britannia Industries (up 3 per cent), Hindustan Unilever (up 2.5 per cent), Nestle India (up 1.89 per cent), and ITC (up 1.8 per cent) were all trading higher. All 15 stocks in the Nifty FMCG index, except Uniter Breweries, were trading with gains. 
 

Consumer goods to see GST cuts 

According to news reports, the GST is likely to be reduced on several consumer goods. Rates may be cut from 12 per cent to 5 per cent on items such as tooth powder, feeding bottles, tableware, kitchenware, umbrellas, utensils, sewing machines, bicycles, bamboo furniture, combs, as well as on hand carts and rickshaws. 

Also Read

Ola Electric Scooter

Ola Electric hits 5-month high; up 11% in weak market; stock outlook here

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Vijay Kedia portfolio stock zooms 40% in 3 months; analysts see more upside

IndiGo, Bird Strike

IndiGo shares decline 4% amid heavy volumes; should you buy the dip?

Maruti e-Vitara, Maruti Suzuki

Will e-Vitara launch drive gains for Maruti Suzuki stock? Strategy decoded

sun pharma

Sun Pharma slips 5% in 2 days, nears 52-wk low; why drug stock trades weak?

 
Similarly, products like talcum powder, face powder, hair oil, shampoo, toothpaste, dental floss, soap, and toothbrushes may see a reduction from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, as per a CNBC report. 
 
The government earlier this month proposed GST 2.0 reforms recently which aim to rationalise the current multi-slab structure into a simpler framework, with two main rates of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, and a higher 40 per cent slab for luxury and sin goods. The GoM last week accepted the centre’s proposal. 
 
This comes in addition to the income tax relief provided under the new tax regime in the last Union Budget 2025-26, in potential savings of ₹1 trillion for taxpayers.  

Analysts on FMCG sector outlook

Motilal Oswal said a consumption revival would benefit discretionary companies as well, but the impact is expected to be stronger for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firms, which have faced the sharpest slowdown in demand. The brokerage added that it continues to prefer Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), and Marico in the staples space.
 
While a consumption revival will benefit discretionary companies as well, FMCG companies are expected to show superior sensitivity due to their significant impact from the recent downturn and reduced expectations, according to the brokerage. A promising start to the monsoon season, a rebound in rural wages supported by easing inflation, and increased government expenditure are laying the foundation for a broad-based rural revival, the report said. 
 
Meanwhile, the cut in GST rate will lead to reduced product price in the hands of end consumers, resulting in improvement in the sales volume in the quarters ahead, analysts at ICICI Securities said. Key beneficiaries are Tata Consumer Products, Dabur India, Nestle India, and Hatsun Agro, the brokerage firm said.
     

More From This Section

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty volatile; FMCG stocks rally; Apollo Micro Systems soars 11%

Vikran Engineering IPO

Last day! Vikran Engineering IPO ends today; check latest subscription, GMP

Rupee

Rupee trades weak on tariff, FPI outflow concerns; opens lower at 87.70/$

stock market, markets, DII, FII, DIIs buying in indian stock market, FIIs selling in stock market, how to trade, trump tariffs, stock market strategy

PNB MetLife CIO suggests mkt strategy amid tariffs risks, high valuations

Jane Street, stock market trading, Sebi

Stocks of domestic-facing firms lag despite tariff-related hedge calls

Topics : The Smart Investor Markets Nifty FMCG Colgate Palmolive Godrej Consumer Products Dabur India ITC Hindustan Unilever Markets Sensex Nifty GST Revamp

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickWho is Sheikha MahraDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon