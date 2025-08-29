Friday, August 29, 2025 | 09:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee trades weak on tariff, FPI outflow concerns; opens lower at 87.70/$

Rupee trades weak on tariff, FPI outflow concerns; opens lower at 87.70/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened 7 paise lower at 87.70 against the dollar on Friday, according to Bloomberg

Rupee

Indian Rupee value today (Photo: Bloomberg)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Rupee traded lower on Friday as trade uncertainties outweighed support from a softer dollar and weak crude oil prices.
 
The domestic currency opened 7 paise lower at 87.70 against the dollar on Friday, according to Bloomberg. The Rupee has slipped 2.6 per cent in the current financial year and 2.47 per cent in 2025 so far. In August, it rose around 0.15 per cent against the dollar.
 
The rupee closed slightly higher, pressured by recently imposed US trade tariffs on Indian goods, persistent foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows, month-end demand, and the Reserve Bank of India’s efforts to stabilise the currency, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said. 
 
 
Market sentiment remains fragile, with FPIs selling ₹28,905 crore worth of Indian equities in August 2025, analysts said. Meanwhile, the new 50 per cent tariffs on India took effect on August 17, and are among the highest in Asia as tensions between New Delhi and Washington ramped up. However, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday signalled possible relief from the additional tariffs. 

Also Read

Jane Street, stock market trading, Sebi

Stocks of domestic-facing firms lag despite tariff-related hedge calls

CDSL

CDSL share price: Bear Spread strategy, risk, reward, trade setup explained

paint, JSW Paints

Paint companies hope for revival strokes amid demand surge after lullpremium

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

Indian Rupee gains after five-day slide; closes stronger at 87.63/$

Stock Market, Market

Stock market closing highlights: Tariff worries drag Sensex 706 pts; Nifty 24,501; FMCG, IT slide

 
The tariffs are expected to hurt Indian exports to the US, widen the trade deficit, and strain the rupee further by raising import costs and fuelling domestic inflation, Bhansali said. Today, the rupee opened slightly weaker and is expected to trade in the 87.40–90 range, with focus on RBI’s dollar sales to support the currency, he added. 
 
Until there is clarity on alternatives, either through negotiations with the US or by striking trade agreements with other nations, investors are likely to stay cautious, according to Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst - commodity and currency, LKP Securities. "The rupee is expected to remain under pressure with a near-term range of 87.25-88.25."
 
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.19 per cent at 98.00, and is headed for its monthly drop. The US will release its personal consumption expenditure price index for July. Besides, the US's Q2 GDP increased at a 3.3 per cent annualised rate, against 3 per cent growth a year ago.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices continued to trade lower amid diminishing prospects of a Russia-Ukraine peace deal. Brent crude price was down 0.71 per cent at 68.13 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 0.67 per cent at 64.17 per barrel, as of 9:07 AM IST.  
 

More From This Section

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 100 pts, Nifty holds 24,500; FMCG stocks rally, auto slip

stock market, markets, DII, FII, DIIs buying in indian stock market, FIIs selling in stock market, how to trade, trump tariffs, stock market strategy

PNB MetLife CIO suggests mkt strategy amid tariffs risks, high valuations

stocks to watch

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 29: RIL, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Paytm, CG Power

Factory workers

Tariff impact: Nomura cuts FY26 GDP forecast to 5.8% in worst-case scenario

Mangal Electrical IPO listing price

Mangal Electrical IPO posts negative start; shares list below issue price

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar currency market Brent crude oil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickWho is Sheikha MahraDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon